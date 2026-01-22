Luxury homes to data centres: India's most valuable property deals of 2025

Of the total land deals in 2025, over 96 deals were inked for residential development (incl. plotted developments, township projects & luxury villas)

while only four deals were earmarked for Industrial & Logistic Parks, shows industry data analysed by property consulting firm Anarack.

The year opened with decisive residential and mixed-use acquisitions. In Q1 2025, Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) bought 20 acres in Bengaluru for about ₹500 crore to develop residential projects, underlining continued faith in the city’s housing demand despite rising land prices. At least 1045+ acres across eight deals in 2025 were for mixed-use development, 79+ acres for commercial and data centres, 107 acres for warehousing, 13+ acres for retail, among others.The year opened with decisive residential and mixed-use acquisitions. In Q1 2025, Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) bought 20 acres in Bengaluru for about ₹500 crore to develop residential projects, underlining continued faith in the city’s housing demand despite rising land prices.

Of 126 land deals closed in 2025, 96 deals for approx. 1,877+ acres are proposed for residential development across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities The second quarter stood out for both scale and geographic diversity. Omaxe made a bold bet outside the top metros, buying 260 acres in Amritsar for ₹560 crore for a mixed-use project—highlighting rising developer interest in tier-2 cities with strong consumption and tourism potential. Meanwhile, Mumbai saw one of the year's most expensive deals: Goisu Realty acquired 13.02 acres for a staggering ₹2,539 crore for commercial development, reflecting the premium attached to well-located office land in India's financial capital. Delhi, too, witnessed a major transaction, with Bagmane Group buying 30.64 acres for ₹1,530 crore for a residential-cum-commercial project.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw one of the year’s most expensive deals: Goisu Realty acquired 13.02 acres for a staggering ₹2,539 crore for commercial development, reflecting the premium attached to well-located office land in India’s financial capital. Delhi, too, witnessed a major transaction, with Bagmane Group buying 30.64 acres for ₹1,530 crore for a residential-cum-commercial project. By Q3, developers were diversifying their bets. Godrej Properties entered Raipur with a 50-acre acquisition for ₹180 crore for plotted development, signalling confidence in emerging residential markets. Pune continued to attract steady housing investments, with K Raheja Corp acquiring 7.43 acres for ₹200 crore.

Logistics and digital infrastructure also gained momentum. Welspun One bought 51 acres in Bengaluru for warehousing, while STT Global picked up 24 acres in MMR for a ₹500-crore data centre project—underscoring the rising demand for industrial and digital assets. The year closed with marquee deals across southern and western India. Prestige Group acquired 11 acres in Hyderabad for ₹1,556 crore for a mixed-use development, while Lulu International Shopping Malls bought 13.67 acres in Ahmedabad for ₹519 crore to expand its retail footprint. Residential confidence remained strong till the end, with Aakar Developers sealing a 10-acre deal in Navi Mumbai for ₹2,120 crore, one of the costliest residential land transactions of 2025.