Pharma & healthcare funds: Easing valuations, rising insurance aid outlook

Healthcare funds, a thematic category, belied investors’ hopes in 2025. These schemes lost 2.9 per cent on average in calendar year (CY) 2025. This was a sharp reversal from their strong run in CY 2023 and CY 2024, when the category returned 34.7 per cent and 39.6 per cent, respectively.

“Underperformance was driven by tariff uncertainty, price erosion fears in certain limited-competition products for large-cap export generic pharma companies and start-up losses from new hospitals for some hospital names,” says A Anandha Padmanabhan, senior fund manager – equities, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Healthcare funds are required to invest at least 80 per cent of their assets in healthcare stocks. Their universe includes pharmaceutical companies, corporate hospital chains, diagnostics firms, and manufacturers of healthcare equipment and consumables, as well as standalone health insurance companies. Some schemes also take exposure to overseas-listed healthcare companies.

Defensive play

The healthcare and pharma sector is often viewed as a defensive bet due to its relatively steady performance. “The sector is relatively defensive with the potential for steady, compounding cash flows and healthy returns on equity (ROEs). Given the breadth and technical nuance, dedicated healthcare funds offer a convenient way for investors to access this evolving opportunity set,” says Vrijesh Kasera, fund manager – equity, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

As of December 31, 2025, 30 healthcare schemes managed assets worth ~34,548 crore. Of these, 12 were passively managed.

Long growth runway