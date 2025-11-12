Luxury meets nature: Emaar's Gurugram project offers homes from ₹3-5.7 cr

Real estate developer Emaar India, the Indian arm of Dubai-headquartered Emaar Properties, on Wednesday launched its latest premium residential project, ‘Serenity Hills’, in Sector 86, Gurugram. The new high-rise community promises to redefine luxury living through a blend of sustainability, expansive open spaces, and design excellence — all hallmarks of Emaar’s global legacy.

Spread over 25.90 acres, Serenity Hills is envisioned as one of the greenest residential developments in the NCR, with an IGBC Platinum pre-certification and more than 20 acres of landscaped open areas.

The project’s defining feature is its 8-acre central green spine, complemented by water features and a continuous leisure promenade.

Master-Designed for Openness and Wellness The project is based on an open design philosophy, ensuring that approximately 80% of all apartments either face the central greens or are corner units. The current launch comprises 7 towers over 15.2 acres, offering about 1,000 residences in configurations of 3BHK and 4BHK apartments. Unit sizes include: 4BHK: 1,576 sq. ft. carpet area + 430 sq. ft. balcony space; 3 car parks 3BHK-Large: 1,219 sq. ft. carpet area + 318 sq. ft. balcony; 2 car parks 3BHK-Small: 948 sq. ft. carpet area + 235 sq. ft. balcony; 1 car park

Residences are priced between Rs 3 to 5.75 crore and designed to maximise light, ventilation, and privacy. Every tower features five-and-a-half-metre-high lobbies, four apartments to a core, and three-side open layouts with 90% of homes offering full-height corner windows for panoramic views. “Serenity Meets Sustainability” At the launch, Mr. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, said: “Serenity Hills embodies Emaar’s ‘Product First’ philosophy — combining timeless design, functional excellence, and environmental consciousness. It is envisioned as a tranquil oasis within New Gurugram, offering residents a refined lifestyle surrounded by nature and world-class amenities.” Each tower at Serenity Hills is Vastu-compliant, with the ‘Brahmasthan’ — the central point of the project — left free of construction to ensure balance and positivity. The project’s master plan draws inspiration from the tail ridge of the Aravalli range, integrating meadows, forest trails, water features, and tree-lined avenues that reflect the ethos of “Serenity” and “Hills”.

Luxury Amenities Across 1 Lakh sq. ft. Residents of Serenity Hills will have access to nearly 1,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including a 65,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, designed as a three-level social and recreational hub. Key facilities include: Indoor amenities: Squash and badminton courts, yoga & Zumba studios, mini theatre, café lounge, guest rooms, coworking pods, and banquet halls. Outdoor spaces: Tennis and pickleball courts, multipurpose play areas, cricket nets, cycling and jogging tracks, pet parks, and open lawns for community gatherings. Wellness zones: Relaxation areas, meditation decks, and spa lounges for holistic rejuvenation.

Safety, Innovation, and Future-Readiness Emaar has integrated advanced safety and digital infrastructure into Serenity Hills, offering a seven-layered security system with 24x7 CCTV surveillance, access-controlled entry, and digital door locks for each apartment. Green and smart infrastructure includes: EV fast-charging stations and dedicated green parking Hub-less piping systems for enhanced efficiency Optimised fire zones and central water softening systems Visitor management app for seamless access The project conforms to NBC 2016 safety codes and is designed for Earthquake Zone 4, making it resilient against seismic and wind pressure conditions. Setting New Standards for Sustainable Living

Serenity Hills is designed as a sustainable IGBC Platinum-rated project, embedding green practices across its construction and operations. Key environmental measures include: Solar PV systems for common areas Rainwater harvesting systems Advanced sewage and water treatment plants Energy-efficient glazing to reduce heat ingress Low-flow water fixtures and separate water metering Organic waste converters and eco-friendly materials These systems are designed to enhance energy efficiency, lower carbon footprint, and reduce long-term maintenance costs — aligning with Emaar’s goal to integrate sustainability into every stage of project development. Connectivity and Location Advantage

Situated in Sector 86, New Gurugram, Serenity Hills offers easy access to major business and lifestyle hubs through the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Dwarka Expressway, and NH-48. Proximity benchmarks: 40 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport 25 minutes from HUDA City Centre Metro Station 20 minutes from Gurugram Railway Station The project is also close to reputed schools, hospitals, retail spaces, and employment corridors, adding to its appeal for both end-users and investors. Part of Emaar’s Broader Growth Vision Emaar’s announcement comes amid a resurgence in premium housing demand across the NCR, with developers increasingly focusing on sustainable and wellness-centric design. The company is leveraging its expertise in master-planned communities — visible in its landmark developments like Emaar Palm Hills and Emaar DigiHomes — to expand its footprint in Gurugram’s high-demand sectors.

The township within which Serenity Hills sits — Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam — already features 1,500 delivered apartments, 55 acres of plotted developments, and 65,000 sq. ft. of operational retail space. The next 100-acre phase will integrate villas, upmarket apartments, and commercial zones, signalling strong growth momentum in integrated township living. Balancing Design, Comfort, and Privacy In line with modern lifestyle needs, Serenity Hills integrates several thoughtful spatial features: All 4BHKs overlook central greens. Separate balconies for master bedrooms in 4BHK and 3BHK-L units. Stretched balconies connecting multiple rooms for a sense of openness. Enclosed niche spaces for laundry, storage, or pooja use.

