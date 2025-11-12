Home / Finance / Personal Finance / GCCs in India drive 10.4 mn jobs, 30% higher pay, 2,000+ legal obligations

GCCs in India drive 10.4 mn jobs, 30% higher pay, 2,000+ legal obligations

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Between fiscal year(FY) 23 and FY25, India added 220 new Global Capability Centre (GCC), marking a 14% increase in just two years. The sector’s growth trajectory shows no sign of slowing—TeamLease India projects another 2.8–4 million jobs by FY2030, with 14–22% of new hires expected to be digital-first freshers trained in AI, cloud computing, data engineering, and cybersecurity.
 
According to a new report by TeamLease, titled “GCCs in India: Cultivating Capability, Ensuring Compliance,” the country now hosts over 1,800 GCCs, accounting for 55% of all such centres globally, employing 1.9 million professionals and generating $64.6 billion in export revenue in FY25. Collectively, India’s GCC sector supports 10.4 million jobs—including 2 million direct, 1.8 million allied, and 6.5 million induced roles—with average salaries 25–30% higher than the national average.
 
“India’s GCC ecosystem is emerging as a key pillar of formal employment and skill development,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital. “Around 14–22% of new hires will be freshers equipped with digital skills, while mid-level professionals will make up 76–86% of the workforce. This evolving talent mix is driving innovation, advancing product development, and positioning India as a global hub for specialised digital capabilities.”
 
The study highlights that mid-sized GCCs employ over 210,000 professionals, offering a workforce mix that includes 20–22% entry-level hires, 75–77% mid-level specialists, and 2.5% in leadership roles.
 
These centres, which began as back-office support hubs, now function as innovation and R&D powerhouses, building global-scale products, managing high-end analytics, and even driving sustainability and compliance technology for Fortune 500 companies.
 
However, this rapid expansion is unfolding within an increasingly intricate regulatory landscape. Each GCC must comply with more than 500 distinct legal obligations, leading to over 2,000 annual legal obligations across central, state, and local levels. The compliance framework spans labour, tax, and environmental laws, involving 18 regulatory bodies and multiple overlapping provisions. 
 
The report highlights critical compliance areas for GCCs in India, including data privacy, cybersecurity, FDI/FEMA, labour laws, women’s safety, IP protection, environmental responsibilities, and operational mandates like fire safety and canteen regulations.
 
A typical GCC in India must navigate 537 unique legal obligations and over 2,051 total compliance requirements each year, spanning labour laws, taxation, cybersecurity, data privacy, environmental protection, FDI/FEMA, and IP regulations.
 
“The regulatory landscape encompasses over 1,500 legislative acts and rules, generating approximately 69,000 distinct compliance obligations across central, state, and local governments,” said Rishi Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, TeamLease RegTech. “Global Capability Centres must cultivate deep expertise in Indian legal nuances, implement robust record-keeping systems, and embed compliance into organisational culture.”
 
Agrawal added that these obligations are distributed across 27 compliance categories, monitored through more than 3,500 government websites, making tech-enabled compliance transformation critical for scaling operations efficiently and transparently.
 
The report notes that mid-market GCCs—particularly those in Tier-2 cities—are playing an increasingly central role in India’s capability story. These centres combine high-end digital functions with strong regional talent pipelines, supported by policy measures aimed at decentralised growth.
 
India’s GCCs are becoming the cornerstone of knowledge-led growth—creating employment, skilling the workforce, and boosting export revenue while helping global corporations innovate more cost-effectively.
 
By FY2030, experts believe GCCs could contribute close to USD 100 billion in export value, reflecting not just India’s talent advantage but also its evolving governance maturity.
 
“By aligning governance with growth, India is consolidating its position as the world’s leading destination for capability development—where innovation, regulation, and talent move in tandem,” the TeamLease report concludes.
   

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

