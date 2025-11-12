Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PM-Kisan 21st instalment: How beneficiaries can check eligibility criteria

PM-Kisan 21st instalment: How beneficiaries can check eligibility criteria

Farmers advised to verify eligibility online as government tightens checks on duplicate and ineligible claims

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
The 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is expected to be credited to farmers’ bank accounts later this month. The scheme, launched in February 2019, provides small and marginal farmers with income support of Rs 6,000 a year, paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 through direct benefit transfer.

Which farmers may not receive the next instalment

Ahead of the PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment, the agriculture ministry has flagged several cases that could fall under the scheme’s exclusion criteria. These include:
 
  • Farmers who obtained land ownership after February 1, 2019.
  • Households where more than one family member, such as both spouses, or an adult and a minor, have been receiving benefits.
  • Payments in such cases have been paused until verification is complete. The government has initiated field checks to confirm eligibility before releasing the next round of payments.

Check beneficiary status

Farmers can confirm whether they are eligible to receive the upcoming instalment by using the “Know Your Status (KYS)” feature available on the official PM-Kisan website, the mobile app, or the Kisan e-Mitra chatbot.

To check the status online:

  • Visit the official PM-Kisan website: https://pmkisan.gov.in
  • Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ on the home page
  • Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number
  • Click ‘Get Data’ to view your details
 
The screen will display your name, payment status, and the date of the last credit received

Why timely verification matters

Given the government’s ongoing scrutiny of duplicate or ineligible claims, farmers are advised to verify their beneficiary details at the earliest. Any discrepancies in Aadhaar, bank, or land records could delay the payment.
 
The PM-Kisan scheme remains one of the Centre’s key income support programmes, designed to supplement farmers’ financial stability and ensure liquidity for agricultural expenses across rural India.

