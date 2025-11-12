PM-Kisan 21st instalment: How beneficiaries can check eligibility criteria

Farmers can confirm whether they are eligible to receive the upcoming instalment by using the “Know Your Status (KYS)” feature available on the official PM-Kisan website, the mobile app, or the Kisan e-Mitra chatbot.

To check the status online:

Visit the official PM-Kisan website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ on the home page

Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

Click ‘Get Data’ to view your details

The screen will display your name, payment status, and the date of the last credit received

Why timely verification matters

Given the government’s ongoing scrutiny of duplicate or ineligible claims, farmers are advised to verify their beneficiary details at the earliest. Any discrepancies in Aadhaar, bank, or land records could delay the payment.

The PM-Kisan scheme remains one of the Centre’s key income support programmes, designed to supplement farmers’ financial stability and ensure liquidity for agricultural expenses across rural India.