Maharashtra legalises digital land records: How it helps buyers and owners

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government's Revenue Department announced that it has accorded legal validity to digitally issued land records, including documents such as 7/12 and 8A land title extracts, as well as mutation records.

The initiative was announced by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on 8 December.

A 7/12 extract is an official land record issued by the Maharashtra Revenue Department that provides comprehensive details of agricultural land, including ownership, type of cultivation, area, crop information, and any encumbrances.

It is used as the primary proof of land ownership and plays a crucial role in land transactions, loans, and verification processes.

The 8A extract complements the 7/12 by focusing on the financial details of a land parcel.

It records revenue assessments, taxes owed, and the landlord-tenant structure,

It serves as a key financial ledger for rural land holdings.

Banks, buyers, and government authorities often rely on the 8A extract to verify land-related liabilities. Business Standard spoke with Anand Lakhotia, Managing Director & Co-Head (Real Estate), Motilal Oswal Alternates to understand the impact of this move. How will Maharashtra’s move to grant full legal validity to digitally signed land records change the way institutional investors and lenders assess title risk in real-estate projects?

Granting full legal validity to digitally signed records is a big step in modernising land administration in Maharashtra. It should substantially reduce the time and effort involved in accessing revenue records and make basic checks more efficient and less dependent on physical interfaces with the revenue machinery. At the same time, it is important to distinguish between revenue records and title. As lenders and investors, we do not rely on revenue records alone to conclude on title. The core of title diligence still lies in examining the chain of title deeds and running searches for encumbrances and litigation. Digital revenue records make that process smoother and more transparent, but they do not, by themselves, cure underlying title defects. Nevertheless, this reform meaningfully improves process efficiency and documentation comfort.

Given that title validation and land-record authentication have long been industry pain points, how do digitally signed records with QR-based verification materially improve underwriting confidence for financiers? For lenders and investors, the main benefit is that it becomes easier to trust the authenticity of the revenue record we are looking at. A digitally signed document with a QR code and verification number, downloaded directly from the government portal, gives us more comfort that it has not been tampered with. It also saves time and reduces dependence on physical visits and intermediaries. What shifts do you foresee in land acquisition timelines, project launches, and overall market liquidity now that digitally downloaded land records are legally acceptable across banks, courts, and registrars?

We expect some improvement in timelines mainly because parties will get certified revenue records faster and with less paperwork. For landowners, developers and lenders, this should help speed up preliminary checks and documentation. However, given lot of other nuances, it would be unrealistic to expect a dramatic change in acquisition or launch timelines only on this basis. Over time, easier access to legally valid digital records could support better liquidity, especially for smaller transactions where documentation used to be a bottleneck. We will have to see a few years of implementation before we can say how much it has actually changed behaviour on the ground.

To what extent can tamper-proof, digitally authenticated land documents reduce property-related disputes and enhance transparency for developers, homebuyers, and private equity investors? Digitally authenticated documents will definitely improve transparency. Everyone will now look at the same official version of the revenue record, with a clear date and verification trail. That reduces the scope for multiple competing extracts and basic clerical disputes. However, most serious property disputes in India come from issues like defective or incomplete title deeds, unrecorded family arrangements, boundary disputes, or non-compliance with planning norms. Making revenue records digital and tamper-proof does not automatically solve those issues.

For developers, homebuyers and investors like us, this reform makes the starting information cleaner and easier to verify, which is helpful. But it is not a guarantee against disputes. The usual legal diligence on title and compliances will still be required. How might this reform particularly benefit rural landowners and smaller investors who traditionally depend on intermediaries for verification and access to formal credit? We think rural landowners and small investors stand to benefit quite a bit in practical terms. Getting a certified record or mutation entry has often meant multiple visits to local offices and reliance on middlemen. If legally valid, digitally signed copies can be downloaded at a modest cost, it reduces both time and dependence on intermediaries.