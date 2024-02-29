Make your retirement portfolio last longer, withdraw funds conservatively

Retirement planning is typically done assuming linear returns. Financial advisors and retirement calculators assume that the retirement portfolio will give an average annual return of, say, 12 per cent. This assumption does not match reality, which is that returns vary year to year. Your portfolio return could be up 20 per cent one year and down 10 per cent the next.

Such volatility tends to deplete the retirement corpus much earlier than planned for. A portfolio meant to last for 30 years could get exhausted in barely 10 to 15 years.

This phenomenon, known as sequence of return risk, highlights the fact that not just the amount of return but the order in which returns come is equally critical.



The Covid-19 market crash hurt retirees' portfolios. Retirees withdrew money from portfolios to meet expenses, depleting the kitty.

The traditional method, which relies on constant returns and constant inflation rates, has thus proved to be inaccurate. Financial advisors doing retirement planning found a significant discrepancy between their Excel sheet forecasts and real-life outcomes.

A safe withdrawal rate





ALSO READ: Retirement societies spread in cities as elderly seek care and company Financial advisors in the Unites States (US) have for long used the concept of safe withdrawal rate. It indicates how much can be withdrawn from a retirement portfolio annually, factoring in market volatility. Unlike traditional methods, it doesn’t rely on constant returns or inflation. Instead, it accounts for various market scenarios a retirement portfolio might face, such as periods of strong and poor returns, and high and low inflation.



The concept was introduced by William Bengen in 1994. It set the safe withdrawal rate at 4 per cent, based on US market data. Since then, this 4 per cent rate has been widely adopted internationally, often without further research to validate its applicability in different countries.

A recent study by Rajan Raju and Ravi Saraogi calculates the safe withdrawal rate for India, taking into account the country’s asset returns and inflation rate. The study analysed historical data of more than 20 years. It simulated different scenarios to determine a reliable withdrawal rate. The study found that the safe withdrawal rate for India is much lower, at approximately 3 per cent.



The duo began with a portfolio fully invested in fixed deposits, which resulted in a very low withdrawal rate of under 2 per cent. Returns of purely fixed-income portfolios beat the inflation rate by 1 percentage point in the best-case scenario and often fall below the inflation rate. When taxation is factored in, the return usually falls below the inflation rate.

The researchers then experimented with increasing the equity component in the portfolio from 0 to 40 per cent. They found that an equity allocation of 40 per cent offered the highest safe withdrawal rate of 3 per cent.

“Raising the equity share beyond 40 per cent actually reduced the withdrawal rate. This outcome is counterintuitive, as it’s commonly believed that a higher equity share would enhance returns and, consequently, the withdrawal rate. However, exceeding a 40 per cent equity allocation introduces significant volatility in the portfolio, diminishing the withdrawal rate,” says Saraogi, co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors, and co-author of the study.



In a portfolio in the accumulation stage, a higher equity share proves beneficial. “But in a retirement portfolio which is subject to regular withdrawals, increasing the equity share beyond 40 per cent leads to worse outcomes,” says Saraogi.

To try and enhance the 3 per cent rate, researchers incorporated gold into the portfolio. They found that an allocation of 60 per cent debt, 30 per cent equity, and 10 per cent gold increased the safe withdrawal rate to 3.5 per cent.

Make your corpus last longer





ALSO READ: Income after retirement: Risks and rewards of deferred annuity plans First, add gold to your portfolio. Second, choose the optimal withdrawal strategy. “If equities perform well in a year, withdraw from equities. Conversely, if the equity market is down, shift withdrawal to the debt portion. If interest rates are low but gold prices are high, withdraw from gold,” says Saraogi.



“Avoid jeopardising your post-retirement corpus by taking excessive exposure to equities,” says a Avinash Luthria, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered investment advisor (RIA) and founder, Fiduciaries. Another option, according to him, is to curtail expenses during years when the market is down.





Longevity and finances

Medical advancements have increased life expectancy significantly Be conservative in withdrawals. “The above study suggests a withdrawal rate of up to 3-3.5 per cent. But it has a 95 per cent confidence level. To avoid falling in the balance 5 per cent, it is advisable to withdraw at a lower rate,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi RIA.



Average life expectancy in India is 72, but it increases with age

A person who has lived till 60 can expect to live into the 80s; one who has lived till 70 can expect to live even longer

Plan for a life expectancy of at least 90 years

Improper investment strategies also contribute to this risk

High inflation and low debt return make fixed-income investments less effective

Many people rely on EPF and PPF, believing these investments will suffice

Some believe they don’t need to save for retirement as their family will support them

The shift towards nuclear families poses a risk