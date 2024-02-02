Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Income after retirement: Risks and rewards of deferred annuity plans

Such investments give guaranteed income and are suitable for those prioritise long-term financial stability

Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Annuity plans secure a reliable income stream during retirement. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjay Kumar SinghK V Karthik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:07 PM IST
Several insurance companies, including the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, have launched deferred annuity plans in the past few weeks. Customers need to understand how these plans can help their retirement portfolio.

Advantage

These plans are suitable for securing a reliable income stream during retirement. “This is the only product that can provide a guaranteed income during retirement for as long as the customer lives,” says Srinivas Balasubramanian, head of products, ICICI Prudential Life.

With average life expectancy increasing, most people are uncertain whether their savings can sustain them in their retirement. “They fear they might outlive their savings.

Also Read

Deferred annuity plans need caution in investment to avoid mis-selling

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

Govt pension portal for defence personnel SPARSH suffers data breach

Life insurance policy terms, premium amounts detailed in one table

Hike in US immigration fees will reduce volume of visa applications from India

Address to amenities: What to look for when you buy a luxury apartment?

Fund pick: Kotak Bond Short Term Plan

Rooftop solar: You can save Rs 18,000 annually through this scheme

Topics : pension schemes Financial planning Retirement finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon