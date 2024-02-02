Income after retirement: Risks and rewards of deferred annuity plans

Several insurance companies, including the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, have launched deferred annuity plans in the past few weeks. Customers need to understand how these plans can help their retirement portfolio.

Advantage

These plans are suitable for securing a reliable income stream during retirement. “This is the only product that can provide a guaranteed income during retirement for as long as the customer lives,” says Srinivas Balasubramanian, head of products, ICICI Prudential Life.

With average life expectancy increasing, most people are uncertain whether their savings can sustain them in their retirement. “They fear they might outlive their savings.