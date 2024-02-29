Retirement societies spread in cities as elderly seek care and company

Ramanan Rajaraman planned living in his apartment in Bengaluru when he retired after working for a state-owned company. Then he and his wife read about a retirement or senior living community in Karnataka’s capital city and decided to move there after renting out their apartment.

“In a regular gated community, community activity is less and interaction with neighbors limited. In a senior living community, practically everyone knows each other and this creates a pleasant atmosphere,” says Rajaraman, 76.

A typical senior living community provides residents dining, housekeeping, clubhouse, group activity, and attendants. “Of course, one tends to see different age-related