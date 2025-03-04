Maldivian holidays to liposuction: Have a look at luxury Oscar hamper

“Anora” emerged as the biggest winner at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday. The film secured five awards, including best picture, best editing, best director, best original screenplay, and best actress. It was also the most of any film nominated.

While many Oscar nominees may not take home the golden statue, they did not leave empty-handed. This year’s 'Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag,' curated by the Los Angeles-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets, is valued at over $217,000 dollars. Packed with a lavish assortment of extravagant gifts, film-themed treats, and—most surprisingly—a tribute to disaster relief efforts, the bag ensures that nominees walk away with something truly memorable. This year’s gift bag is filled with more than 60 gifts.

One of the most enticing aspects of the gift bag is the inclusion of luxurious travel experiences. Nominees can look forward to a four-night stay in the Maldives, valued at $23,000, where they can unwind in paradise at a resort like JOALI. This tropical escape offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, complete with crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches.

In addition to Maldives, nominees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a $5,200 stay at the Cotton House Hotel in Barcelona. This five-star retreat is nestled in the heart of the city, offering stunning views of Sagrada Familia and the chance to indulge in Catalonian fine dining. The hotel's historic charm, combined with its modern amenities, makes it an ideal destination for those seeking a taste of European luxury.

Furthermore, the gift bag includes a wellness retreat in Sri Lanka, providing nominees with a rejuvenating escape amidst lush landscapes and serene environments. This retreat offers a perfect blend of relaxation and cultural immersion, allowing nominees to rejuvenate both body and mind.

The Oscars 2025 gift bag isn't just about lavish getaways—nominees will also receive an array of luxury treats, including:

A complete collection of Miage’s ultra-premium transformative skincare products.

A handpicked assortment of Parisian-inspired cosmetics and hair care from L'Oréal Paris.

A one-of-a-kind jewellery bar experience, courtesy Omgigi.

ArtLipo body contouring treatments by Dr. Thomas Su.

A 20-piece luxury lip collection from Petty Pout, offering hydration, color, and sun protection.

High-end skincare essentials from Swiss professional brand Instytutum.

A $950 coffee table book, A Journey of Iceland—From Darkness to Light.

Greens First’s doctor-recommended nutrient-rich greens powder.

TruFru’s chocolate-covered freeze-dried raspberries.

Premium cannabis products from Beboe.

Dogwalkers’ cannabis pre-rolls.

Sustainable luxury dog wear and plush toss pillows from Cate Brown Studio.

The full list of 2025 Oscar winners:

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, 'A Real Pain'

Best animated feature: 'Flow'

Best animated short: 'In the Shadow of the Cypress'

Best costume design: Paul Tazewell, 'Wicked'

Best original screenplay: Sean Baker, 'Anora'

Best adapted screenplay: Peter Straughan, 'Conclave'

Best makeup and hairstyling: Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, 'The Substance'

Best editing: Sean Baker, 'Anora'

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, 'Emilia Pérez'

Best production design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, 'Wicked'

Best original song: 'El Mal' from 'Emilia Pérez'

Best documentary short: 'The Only Girl in the Orchestra'

Best documentary feature: 'No Other Land'

Best sound: 'Dune: Part Two'

Best visual effects: 'Dune: Part Two'

Best live-action short: 'I’m Not a Robot'

Best cinematography: Lol Crawley, 'The Brutalist'

Best international feature: 'I’m Still Here' (Brazil)

Best original score: Daniel Blumberg, 'The Brutalist'

Best actor: Adrien Brody, 'The Brutalist'

Best director: Sean Baker, 'Anora'

Best actress: Mikey Madison, 'Anora'

Best picture: 'Anora'