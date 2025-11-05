New investors should enter systematically with a minimum seven-year horizon

Investing in US equities has proved rewarding for Indian investors during a period of muted performance by domestic equities. While Indian flexi-cap funds returned 3.6 per cent over the past year, schemes investing in US markets have delivered far higher gains. The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq -100, for instance, have returned 18.5 per cent and 27.4 per cent, respectively.

The US remains a robust and well-regulated market suitable for first-time global investors. “US equity markets have delivered strong returns over the past year, led by resilient earnings, AI-driven productivity optimism, and a robust economy. While valuations are elevated in some segments, particularly in large-cap tech, the US remains the world’s most innovative and diversified economy,” says Pratik Oswal, head of passive funds, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC).

Why have US-focused funds outperformed? US equities may continue to perform well as the US Federal Reserve announced another policy rate cut on October 29 and trade tensions appear to be easing. “Tailwinds such as ongoing AI (artificial intelligence) or productivity gains, consumer tech, cutting-edge healthcare solutions and health-tech with resilient domestic demand and rate cut can support equities,” says Abhishek Tiwari, chief executive officer, PGIM India Asset Management (PGIM India MF). “The growing strength of the US technology story, especially developments in AI and related innovations, is a major positive driver for US equity markets. Additionally, the expected US Federal Reserve rate-cut cycle could prove to be another tailwind for equities,” says Niranjan Avasthi, senior vice president, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

What risks do investors face at current valuations? Investors should remain mindful of headwinds when considering allocations to US-focused funds. Valuations remain elevated, especially in technology stocks. “Investors should be prepared for bouts of volatility. Expensive valuations and renewed inflationary concerns, possibly exacerbated by higher tariffs, pose potential risks,” says Avasthi. Are concentrated US indices riskier than diversified ones? Concentrated, tech-heavy indices carry greater risk than diversified benchmarks. “Narrower, tech-heavy indices such as Nasdaq-100 or FAANG baskets have delivered outsized returns, but they come with higher volatility and concentration risk. Broader indices like the S&P 500 offer balanced exposure across sectors and tend to be more stable over cycles,” says Oswal.

How should investors rebalance their portfolios? Investors whose US allocation has exceeded target levels should rebalance through profit booking or by adding to other asset classes. “Treat US or global equity funds as a long-term diversifier, not a performance chase. Build positions gradually, and size AI-tech concentration carefully. Investors should rebalance to target weights. If US exposure has run ahead, trim 20–30 per cent of gains rather than exit completely. Maintain discipline and don’t stop SIPs in corrections,” says Tiwari. “Partial profit booking may be considered only if the allocation to US equities has become disproportionately high relative to one’s overall portfolio,” says Avasthi.

How should new investors approach US-focused funds? New investors or those with lower-than-planned exposure should add US-oriented funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rather than lump-sum deployments. “New investors can consider gradually entering through SIPs, keeping a five-to-seven-year horizon. Existing investors can continue holding if their allocation aligns with long-term goals. A 10–15 per cent allocation to international or US-focused funds is ideal for most diversified portfolios,” says Oswal. Build overseas exposure with the intention to diversify rather than chase returns. “Limit allocation to 10–20 per cent of the equity portfolio in global funds (with a US tilt) as a pragmatic diversification band, calibrated to risk tolerance. Have a minimum five-to-seven-year horizon to ride out economic cycles and currency effects. Rebalance annually. Lower long-term correlation with domestic markets supports diversification benefits,” says Tiwari.