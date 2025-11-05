Swiss small towns are now India's winter obsession, Tier-2 drives 63% surge

Switzerland has long been a dream destination for Indian travellers — but the way Indians are experiencing the Alps is changing fast. And this winter, it’s being led not by metros, but by Tier-2 India and honeymooning couples searching for “quiet luxury” and postcard-perfect Alpine towns away from the tourist rush.

According to Thrillophilia, an AI-powered travel platform, Indian bookings for Switzerland are up 41% year-on-year, while bookings in smaller Swiss towns — think Grindelwald, Gstaad, Pontresina, Andermatt and Meiringen-Hasliberg — have surged 63% for December–February stays. Destinations once known only to seasoned European travellers are now seeing demand from monied families, first-time Europe travellers, and newlyweds looking for storybook romance.

Honeymooners lead the shift — and they’re spending more Honeymooners form 38% of Thrillophilia’s Swiss winter travellers. Of them, 64% prefer small-town stays, with an average trip costing ₹2.7–3.4 lakh per couple — a 12% jump year-on-year. Their checklist now includes: Chalet stays with mountain views Quiet, walkable villages Fondue dinners & Christmas markets Glacier Express, Bernina Express & GoldenPass scenic trains Night-sledging, spa nights & private sleigh rides The average stay? 7–8 nights — long enough to experience the Alps slowly. Tier-2 India is discovering luxury the European way

Cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Kochi, Chandigarh and Surat now contribute 38% of winter bookings — up from 27% last year. This isn’t the Europe of whirlwind bus tours and bucket-list selfies. It’s quiet luxury, mountain bakeries, slow mornings, and curated experiences. Digital exposure, rising disposable incomes and better flight connectivity have democratised Europe's dreamy winters — and Tier-2 India wants the same high-touch travel perks big-city travellers enjoy. “We’re seeing India’s evolving travel palette,” said Abhishek Daga, Co-founder, Thrillophilia. “Today’s traveller wants to experience the Alps differently, less crowds, more connection. The Swiss winter story is no longer about a checklist of landmarks, but about slow mornings, local bakeries, scenic train rides, and boutique stays that offer quiet luxury without the noise.”

