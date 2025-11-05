293% gains for Sovereign Gold Bond 2018-19 Series-I, RBI sets exit price

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the premature redemption price and date for the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2018-19 Series-I, giving investors a substantial windfall. Bonds issued in May 2018 at Rs 3,064 per gram will fetch Rs 12,039 per gram upon early redemption, a gain of nearly 293 per cent over five years.

This means investors not only benefited from gold price appreciation but also earned steady interest income over the years.

Percentage gain: Around 292.9 per cent (without including the annual 2.5 per cent interest paid semi-annually)

The redemption value has been fixed at Rs 12,039 per gram, calculated based on the simple average closing price of 999-purity gold published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the three working days preceding the date, October 30, 31 and November 3, 2025.

Why the returns matter

SGBs combine the security of government backing with the potential of gold as an inflation hedge. Unlike physical gold, these bonds eliminate storage costs and offer interest income. making them a preferred long-term investment option for conservative investors.

Those who stay invested till maturity enjoy tax-free capital gains, while those opting for early redemption can meet liquidity needs without selling gold in the market.

What investors should do next Investors planning to redeem should: