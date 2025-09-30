Marriott Bonvoy turns festive spending into rewards with HDFC, Flipkart

The festive season just got a lot more rewarding for Indian consumers. Marriott Bonvoy, the travel loyalty programme from Marriott International, has partnered with HDFC Bank and Flipkart to offer a slew of benefits that turn everyday festive spending into points, vouchers, and hotel privileges.

For those looking to start the season on a high note, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card is offering an inaugural festive bonus. New cardholders who complete a single eligible spend within 45 days of card issuance will receive a ₹1,500 gift voucher, a Free Night Award, and 10 Elite Night Credits.

Between October 1 and November 30, 2025, cardholders can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points on spends of ₹1 lakh and 10,000 bonus points on spends of ₹2.5 lakh. Points can be redeemed for free hotel nights, room upgrades, dining experiences, and other premium offerings across Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio.

For the online shopping crowd, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 presents additional benefits. Shoppers enrolling in Marriott Bonvoy during the sale can opt for a ₹300 Flipkart voucher or 400 Flipkart SuperCoins. Beyond instant rewards, Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy exclusive hotel benefits for bookings made between 22 September and 2 October 2025 for stays from 5 October 2025 to 31 March 2026: 10% Marriott Bonvoy member rate with daily food & beverage credits, or

10% member rate with 30% savings on dining across participating Indian properties

These offers are particularly attractive for frequent travelers and luxury-seeking shoppers, effectively allowing festive spending to pay for indulgent stays, dining, and experiences. “From converting festive expenses into Marriott Bonvoy points to stretching shopping budgets with instant rewards, these offers ensure that every step of the festive journey is rewarding. We are giving customers more reasons to celebrate while turning everyday spending into memorable experiences," said Kiran Andicot, SVP, South Asia, Marriott International Inc.

