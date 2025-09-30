Pvt beach, yacht club, 5 hotels: Hiranandani's ₹17,000 cr Alibaug township

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani–led Hiranandani Communities on Monday announced the launch of Hiranandani Sands, India’s largest integrated coastal township in Alibaug, Maharashtra. With an estimated topline of ₹17,000 crore, the mega project is set to redefine luxury coastal living.

Spanning 225 acres, the township is envisioned as Mumbai’s lifestyle extension hub, featuring luxury homes, signature villas, plotted developments, and branded serviced apartments designed to cater to the affluent buyers globally. It will be Alibaug’s first private township, offering residents a personal beachfront and private jetty access to offer luxury living experience.

Here’s a quick e​xplainer on everything you need to know:

1. India’s Largest Coastal Township The 225-acre township is envisioned as Mumbai’s lifestyle extension hub. It will feature luxury residences, signature villas, plotted developments, and serviced apartments. Residents will also get access to a private beachfront and jetty—a first for Alibaug. 2. Phase 1 Already Sold Out The first phase of the township spans 3.3 lakh sq. ft., comprising three residential towers with 330 units, all of which were sold out at launch. Configurations include Studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, priced from ₹80 lakh for studios to ₹2.85 crore for premium 3 BHK residences with sea and hill views, generating ₹450 crore in topline revenue.

3. Lifestyle & Hospitality Hub The township will host a curated portfolio of five hotels spanning luxury, business, and leisure categories, alongside a mega convention centre, wedding destination, eco-wellness hub, and beachside entertainment avenues. 4. Yacht Club & Water Sports To elevate the coastal lifestyle, a global-style yacht club and one of Alibaug’s largest water sports hubs will be set up by the end of the year. 5. Sustainability at Core The township includes 27 acres of reserve forest with over 7,000 trees planted and sits near 100 acres of natural wetlands. The project is positioned as a sustainability-first destination.

6. Mega Infrastructure Boost Connectivity upgrades will transform Alibaug’s accessibility. Upcoming projects include the Ro-Ro ferry extension to Revdanda, Colaba Radio Club Jetty, Karanje–Rewas Sea Bridge, Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Atal Setu, and Navi Mumbai International Airport. These will make Alibaug a year-round residential and investment hub. 7. Stamp Duty Incentives The township benefits from Integrated Township Project (ITP) incentives, offering buyers a 50% concession on stamp duty, making it more attractive for investors and end-users. 8. Target Buyers The project aims to attract HNIs, UHNIs, NRIs, and luxury-seeking domestic buyers, riding the wave of rising demand for premium coastal properties.