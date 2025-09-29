UPS or NPS: Which retirement plan fits your future? Deadline hits tomorrow

Launched in 2004, NPS is a market-linked retirement savings plan open to central government employees joining after January 1, 2004. It invests contributions in equities, corporate bonds, and government securities, offering flexibility but no guaranteed returns.

Key features: Employees can allocate investments as per risk appetite. At retirement, up to 60 per cent of the corpus can be withdrawn tax-free, with the rest buying an annuity for monthly payouts.

Pros: Higher potential returns over time; portable across jobs; tax deductions under Sections 80C, 80CCD(1), and an extra Rs 50,000 under 80CCD(1B).

Cons: Payouts depend on market performance, which can be volatile.

What is UPS?

Notified in January 2025 and effective from April 1, UPS blends elements of the old pension system with NPS. Regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), it promises assured payouts for those with at least 10 years of service.