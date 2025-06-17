Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mastercard, EVA Live to host 20+ India shows with Enrique, Rahman,Tiësto

Mastercard, EVA Live to host 20+ India shows with Enrique, Rahman,Tiësto

Tickets can be purchased using all Mastercard cards issued globally, including credit, debit, and pre-paid cards.

Mastercard cardholders enjoy early access, privileges, and curated fan experiences at India's biggest music and entertainment events promoted and produced by EVA Live, including performances by Enrique Iglesias, A.R. Rahman, DJ Tiësto and more. Photo
Mastercard cardholders in India now have a new reason to tune into live music—with perks. The global payments giant has partnered with leading entertainment promoter EVA Live to launch an all-India live entertainment series from October to December 2025. This includes more than 20 electrifying performances by international legends like Enrique Iglesias, A.R. Rahman, and DJ Tiësto, among others.
 
The initiative is Mastercard’s first-ever performing arts sponsorship in South Asia and promises exclusive access and benefits for its cardholders, from early ticket bookings to backstage experiences—all under the global Priceless program.
 
Perks and discounts
Whether you’re a music lover or a lifestyle enthusiast, Mastercard is offering a curated live entertainment experience:
  • Early access to presale tickets for all shows
  • 10% discount on ticket prices during general sale
  • Artist meet-and-greets, Mastercard lounges, and VIP experiences
  • Available to users of any Mastercard credit, debit, or prepaid card, globally
  • Tickets and offers are available at www.priceless.com/music.
 
How to Access the Shows:
 
Use any Mastercard (credit/debit/prepaid) issued globally.
 
Visit www.priceless.com/music for ticket access, artist schedules, and special benefits.
 
For those looking to upgrade their entertainment lifestyle, this collaboration offers more than concerts—it offers stories, memories, and what Mastercard calls: Priceless moments.
 
Kicking Off With Enrique Iglesias
The concert series begins in Mumbai on October 30, 2025, featuring Enrique Iglesias, marking his return to India after 13 years. The shows will span multiple cities and genres—from Bollywood to EDM to global fusion—offering something for every music fan.
 
“India’s love for entertainment—especially music—is unparalleled, deeply emotional, spiritual, and cultural,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard. “Our collaboration with EVA Live is designed to create unforgettable moments that connect with people’s hearts.”
 
India’s live entertainment market has seen a resurgence post-pandemic, blending modern genres with traditional cultural expression. Mastercard is betting big on this momentum to deepen customer engagement and support the growing passion economy.
 
Julie Nestor, Executive VP, Marketing & Communications at Mastercard, said: “This collaboration with EVA Live extends our global music legacy to India in a way that’s immersive, inclusive, and deeply rewarding for our cardholders.”
 
Deepak Chaudhary, Founder & MD of EVA Live, added: “This seminal collaboration will elevate the Indian live music scene and cultivate deeper connections between fans and the artists they deeply admire.”
 

