Match tickets to Miles: Cricket fans can turn passion into luxury travel

If you’re someone who plans holidays around cricket calendars—or travels often enough to care about loyalty points—a new partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and International Cricket Council could change how you experience the world’s biggest matches.

Marriott Bonvoy has signed a long-term partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming the Official Accommodation Partner for all ICC Men’s events through 2029. On paper, it’s a sponsorship deal. For travellers and wealth-conscious consumers, it’s a new way to combine sport, travel, access and rewards into a single experience.

What this really means for you

Cricket is no longer just something you watch—it’s something you travel with. Over the next four years, ICC events will span India, Sri Lanka, the UK, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Australia and New Zealand. Marriott Bonvoy has 450+ properties across these host markets, giving members a built-in advantage when planning match-led travel.

If you’re attending:

the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,

the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, or

the ICC World Test Championship Final,

your accommodation, experiences and loyalty rewards can now be part of one integrated journey.

“Cricket continues to grow as a global sport, with rising fan engagement worldwide and momentum,” said Peggy Roe, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. “With more than 2 billion fans globally, we are proud to serve as the ICC’s Official Accommodation Partner and look forward to delivering exclusive access and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our members who are passionate about cricket.”

The agreement covers all ICC Men’s events over the next four years: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 in the United Kingdom, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2029 in the United Kingdom and the ICC Champions Trophy 2029 in India.

Fans travelling to attend ICC events will be able to stay at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotels across the world and when they purchase official travel packages with ICC Travel and Tours.

“Cricket’s dominance as a sport has the power to unite the fans across different countries. We’re now bringing the power of Marriott Bonvoy to over two billion fans and delivering bespoke cricket experiences to our 260 million Marriott Bonvoy members. The partnership will allow us to push the boundary and deepen engagement in India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka where the love for cricket runs deep,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific Excluding China, Marriott International.

For high-frequency travellers, loyalty programmes aren’t about free nights—they’re about optionality, priority and access. With over 260 million members globally, Marriott Bonvoy is using cricket’s two-billion-strong fan base to unlock:

Exclusive stay-and-match travel packages

Priority access to premium hospitality at select stadiums

Bespoke cricket-linked experiences curated only for members

Points earned on stays that can be redeemed across continents

