Meesho to Physics Walla: Top 10 private equity deals of 2024

Private equity investments in India have touched an impressive $10.9 billion during the first nine months of 2024, marking a 38.9% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data analysed by LSEG Deals Intelligence.

India continues to emerge as one of the leading markets in the Asia Pacific for private equity activity, accounting for 28% of the total equity invested in the region—up from 16% last year. This growth reflects the country’s appeal to investors seeking diverse opportunities across various sectors, said the LSEG Deals report. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Key sectors driving this investor interest include:

Healthcare: With rising demand for health services and innovations.

Technology: Rapid digital transformation and increasing tech adoption.

Consumer Services: Growing consumption patterns among the population.

" India offers diverse opportunities across various sectors, from healthcare and technology to consumer services, with growing consumption, digital transformation, and infrastructure development serving as key drivers fueling investor interest. The convergence of these factors, along with a resilient IPO market despite global downturns and a dynamic startup ecosystem, positions India as a key player in the global private equity landscape for the remainder of the year," said Elaine Tan, Senior Manager, LSEG Deals Intelligence.

Here’s a look at some of the standout deals:





Data Infrastructure Trust: This company took the lead with a whopping $2,168.7 million investment. With just one deal, they managed to work with three firms and three funds.

Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd: This internet-specific company is making waves too! They completed two deals and secured $1,005.5 million in funding, collaborating with 14 firms and 14 funds.

Meesho Payments Pvt Ltd: Another player in the internet space, Meesho scored $275 million from 1 deal involving 2 firms and 2 funds.

Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd: This company is focused on energy solutions and received $274 million through 1 deal with 4 firms and 4 funds. They’re contributing to a greener future!

Axelia Solutions Pvt Ltd: Also in the internet realm, Axelia secured $216 million with 1 deal, teaming up with 8 firms and 8 funds.

Physics Wallah Pvt Ltd: Known for its educational services, Physics Wallah attracted $210 million from 1 deal, working alongside 4 firms and 4 funds.

Yes Bank Ltd: In the financial services sector, Yes Bank received $172.5 million from 1 deal with 1 firm and 1 fund.

Appasamy Associates Pvt Ltd: This medical and health company got $170.1 million through 1 deal, collaborating with 1 firm and 1 fund.

Kogta Financial India Ltd: Also in financial services, Kogta managed to attract $148 million with just 1 deal.

Provident Housing Ltd: Rounding out the list, Provident Housing secured $137.7 million in funding with 1 deal.