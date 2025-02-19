Meet India's highest revenue generators: RIL, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank lead

The 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 has once again revealed key insights into India's most valuable companies, with Reliance Industries emerging as a dominant force, topping both revenue and profit charts for the financial year (FY) 2024. As India’s most valuable conglomerate, Reliance Industries reported a revenue of Rs 9,30,529 crore, a 3% year-on-year growth, while its net profit surged to Rs 79,020 crore, growing by 7% compared to the previous year. The 2024 Hurun India 500 list, which tracks the performance of the country’s most valuable companies, revealed that the average sales of the top 500 companies stood at Rs 18,700 crore, with 146 companies reporting sales exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in FY 2024. Of the 146 companies with sales exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in FY2024, 32 featured in the list with sales surpassing Rs 50,000 crore.

Reliance Industries leads with the highest revenue (Rs 9,30,529 crore) and has a relatively lower value-to-revenue multiple of 1.9, showing its strong position in the Energy sector.

Tata Motors comes second with Rs 4,43,878 crore in revenue, marking a 27% YoY growth.

HDFC Bank saw an exceptional 99% YoY growth and achieved Rs 4,07,995 crore in revenue, and its 3.5 multiple shows strong market valuation.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with Rs 2,45,315 crore in revenue, has the highest value-to-revenue multiple of 6.6, reflecting its strong position in the high-growth Software & Services sector.

Also Read

Companies from 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 with the Highest Revenue

Companies from 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 with the Highest Net Profit ↑ Rank increase yoy ↓ Rank decrease yoy - No Rank change yoy * New to Top 20 ^ from loss to profit Source: Hurun Research Institute, 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, BSE

Reliance Industries leads the profit tables!

The combined net profit of the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies increased by 21% to Rs 8.2 lakh crore in FY24. Sectors such as Energy, Financial Services, Software and services, Automobile and Auto Components, and Healthcare continued to see rising profits, accounting for more than 70% of the profits of the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies in FY24.

Reliance Industries led with 79,020 crore net profit, followed by HDFC Bank, with 65,447 crore.