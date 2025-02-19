UC Punawale Skyscrapers buys land in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 129 cr

UC Punawale Skyscrapers LLP, a firm that was established in January 2025, has acquired a land parcel in Punawale in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, for Rs 129 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was officially registered in February 2025.

According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the land parcel involves a total transacted area of 2.38 hectare (28,465 square yards), with a stamp duty of Rs 9.03 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Punawale, a rapidly developing suburb in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, is emerging as a prime residential hub due to its proximity to Hinjewadi IT Park and seamless connectivity via Mumbai Highway (NH-48). With upcoming gated communities, reputed developers, and improving infrastructure, the area is attracting homebuyers and investors. Easy access to schools, hospitals, and retail hubs like City One Mall makes Punawale a well-rounded choice for modern living.

"Pimpri-Chinchwad has firmly established itself as a key residential market, consistently accounting for 40-45% of Pune’s overall quarterly residential registered transaction volume. Its appeal lies in a balanced mix of affordability and connectivity—offering working professionals’ seamless access to key commercial hubs via NH-48, while maintaining a price advantage over central Pune. This growing demand in localities such as Punawale, Ravet, and Tathawade amongst others has drawn strong interest from both national and local developers," said Anand Moorthy, Co-founder and CBO, Capital Market & Services, Square Yards.

According to Square Yards' Project Data Intelligence, 5,169 transaction amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 2,827 crore were registered with IGR in Punawale in Pimpri Chinchwad, between January 2024 and December 2024. Currently, the average price of residential property in Punawale stands at Rs 9,666 per sq. ft.