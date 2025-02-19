Elderly man loses Rs 3 lakh; had called fake bank manager found on Google

One misstep on the internet cost a senior citizen in Karnataka dearly. He searched for his bank manager’s phone number on Google and fell prey to a scam. A cheat posed as the manager and manipulated him to click a malicious web link, leading to an unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 3 lakh. This is another case of scammers planting fake contact details of banks, hotels and other services on the web to deceive people.

What is the case?

According to media reports, a resident of Brahmavar in Udupi district wanted to withdraw Rs 5 lakh from his Canara Bank savings account. Meaning to notify the bank in advance, he searched for the branch manager’s contact number on Google. Among the search results, he found a number that seemed to belong to the manager and called on it. The person on the other end answered briefly before disconnecting.

Shortly after, the same number called him back and the fraudster impersonated the bank manager. The fraudster started a video call and then a voice call, speaking to the senior citizen in Hindi. Gaining his trust, the fraudster persuaded him to click on a link sent via message, claiming it was necessary to process his cash withdrawal request. An amount of Rs 3 lakh was withdrawn when the senior citizen clicked the link.

The police have filed a case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a separate online scam popularly called ‘digital arrest’, the police in Agra on Monday arrested two suspects from Rajasthan involved in extorting money through cyber fraud. Investigators also uncovered that the extorted funds had been transferred abroad. According to a report by new agency PTI, the accused impersonated a police officer and intimidated a woman into transferring money by threatening her with legal repercussions.

How to remain protected?

“Staying vigilant is key to protecting yourself from online scams. As highlighted by recent incidents, fraudsters are exploiting search engines to list fake contact numbers, posing as bank officials or service providers to deceive,” Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar.com.

“To safeguard your finances and personal information, always verify contact details from official websites or trusted sources. Avoid clicking on suspicious links sent via messages, as they can compromise your banking apps and sensitive data. If someone claims to be a bank representative, confirm their identity by contacting the bank’s official helpline or visiting the branch directly,” he said.