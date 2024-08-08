Mirae Asset MF launches Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF: Who should invest
New ETF aims to provide investors with a diversified investment approach and balanced exposure across large, mid and smallcap stocksAyush Mishra New Delhi
Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) has announced the launch of the Multicap Exchange Traded Fund, 'Mirae Asset Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF'. The open-ended scheme will "replicate/track" the Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.
As of June 30, as many as 25 actively managed mutual fund schemes with assets under management of Rs 1,54,024.9 crore are benchmarked against the Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index. The new ETF aims to generate returns that closely mirror this index.
“This scheme offers a unique investment opportunity by providing balanced exposure to the entire universe of large, mid and small-cap stocks,” said Siddharth Srivastava, Head – ETF Products and Fund Manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.
The index comprises 100 largecap stocks, 150 midcap stocks and 250 smallcap stocks, with a 50 per cent weightage towards large cap and 25 per cent each towards midcap and small cap stocks. This balanced exposure across market capitalizations aims to combine growth potential with portfolio stability.
Investment period:
The new fund offer (NFO) for the scheme will be open from August 12, 2024, to August 26, 2024.
Minimum investment:
The minimum investment during the NFO is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Exit load is nil.
Fund managers:
The fund managers are Ekta Gala and Vishal Singh.
Who should invest
Mirae Asset says this ETF is an opportunity for investors seeking a well-rounded investment strategy.
Note: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to carefully read all scheme-related documents before investing.