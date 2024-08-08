Mirae Asset MF launches Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF: Who should invest

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) has announced the launch of the Multicap Exchange Traded Fund, 'Mirae Asset Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF'. The open-ended scheme will "replicate/track" the Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

As of June 30, as many as 25 actively managed mutual fund schemes with assets under management of Rs 1,54,024.9 crore are benchmarked against the Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index. The new ETF aims to generate returns that closely mirror this index.

“This scheme offers a unique investment opportunity by providing balanced exposure to the entire universe of large, mid and small-cap stocks,” said Siddharth Srivastava, Head – ETF Products and Fund Manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.