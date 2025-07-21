Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mobile phone insurance: How to avoid claim rejections during rains?

Mobile phone insurance: How to avoid claim rejections during rains?

Water damage cover isn't guaranteed in all phone insurance plans. Experts explain what's included, what's not, and how to avoid claim rejections during rains.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
With the monsoon in full swing, what happens if your phone gets damaged in rain water? Does your mobile insurance cover it? Yes, it does. But with riders.
 
Mobile insurance can offer some relief, but the coverage depends on the type of plan you choose and how careful you are with your phone, experts say.
 

Not all plans cover water damage

 
“Water damage from rain or flooding is covered, but only in comprehensive plans,” says Nakul Kumar, founder and chief marketing officer, Cashify.
 
“Basic or standard plans often exclude liquid damage. Even in covered plans, negligence, like using phones in rain or waterlogged areas, can void claims,” he explains.
 
Check your policy for
 
-‘Accidental & liquid damage’ under inclusions
 
-IP-rating disclaimers (water-resistance doesn’t always mean insured)
 
-Exclusions related to negligence
   

What to do if your phone gets wet in the rain

 
If your plan does cover water damage and your phone gets wet while commuting, here’s what you should do:
 
-Report the damage within 24–48 hours
 
-Submit proof: Invoice and photos of the damaged device
  -The device is then picked up and inspected
 
If approved, you’ll get a repair or replacement. If rejected, the insurer provides reasons
 
“Acting quickly and providing timestamped evidence of the incident makes the process smoother,” Kumar advises.
 

How much does water damage coverage cost?

 
Prices for mobile insurance depend on the type of plan and your phone’s model, Kumar notes.
 
Standard Plans (Rs 399 onwards): Cover screen damage or accidental drops only. Water damage is not included.
 
Comprehensive Plans (Rs 1,299–Rs 2,499+): Include water damage, theft, and extended warranty.
 
“It’s ideal to go for a comprehensive plan if you want water damage coverage,” Kumar suggests.
 

Monsoon care tips to keep your cover intact

Kumar warns that even a water-resistant phone isn’t fool-proof in the insurer’s eyes. He shares some dos and don’ts:
 
-Avoid using your phone in the rain, even a drizzle can count as negligence.
 
-Don’t store your phone in damp pockets or bags. Moisture build-up may trigger internal corrosion, which insurers can detect.
 
-Never try to dry or open a wet phone yourself. DIY attempts often void warranties and claims.
 
-Report any damage immediately with photos and location details.
 
“Insurers expect reasonable care, even during monsoon season,” Kumar says.
 
“Being cautious can save you from claim rejections later,” he said. 

Topics :InsurancemobileBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

