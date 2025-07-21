Mobile phone insurance: How to avoid claim rejections during rains?

With the monsoon in full swing, what happens if your phone gets damaged in rain water? Does your mobile insurance cover it? Yes, it does. But with riders.

Mobile insurance can offer some relief, but the coverage depends on the type of plan you choose and how careful you are with your phone, experts say.

Not all plans cover water damage

“Water damage from rain or flooding is covered, but only in comprehensive plans,” says Nakul Kumar, founder and chief marketing officer, Cashify.

“Basic or standard plans often exclude liquid damage. Even in covered plans, negligence, like using phones in rain or waterlogged areas, can void claims,” he explains.

Check your policy for -‘Accidental & liquid damage’ under inclusions -IP-rating disclaimers (water-resistance doesn’t always mean insured) -Exclusions related to negligence What to do if your phone gets wet in the rain If your plan does cover water damage and your phone gets wet while commuting, here’s what you should do: -Report the damage within 24–48 hours -Submit proof: Invoice and photos of the damaged device -The device is then picked up and inspected If approved, you’ll get a repair or replacement. If rejected, the insurer provides reasons “Acting quickly and providing timestamped evidence of the incident makes the process smoother,” Kumar advises.

How much does water damage coverage cost? Prices for mobile insurance depend on the type of plan and your phone’s model, Kumar notes. Standard Plans (Rs 399 onwards): Cover screen damage or accidental drops only. Water damage is not included. Comprehensive Plans (Rs 1,299–Rs 2,499+): Include water damage, theft, and extended warranty. “It’s ideal to go for a comprehensive plan if you want water damage coverage,” Kumar suggests. Monsoon care tips to keep your cover intact Kumar warns that even a water-resistant phone isn’t fool-proof in the insurer’s eyes. He shares some dos and don’ts: