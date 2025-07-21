Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Signature Global to launch ₹6,000 Cr homes in Gurugram's ₹2-4 crore range

Signature Global to launch ₹6,000 Cr homes in Gurugram's ₹2-4 crore range

The company sold 778 homes in April-June 2025 against 968 units a year ago.

Real estate developer Signature Global is gearing up for a Rs 6,000 crore residential project rollout in Gurugram during the current quarter, targeting both end-users and investors robust housing demand in the NCR.
 
The announcement comes after a blockbuster FY25, where the firm recorded pre-sales worth ₹10,290 crore, making it the fifth-largest listed real estate player in India, behind Godrej Properties, DLF, Lodha, and Prestige Estates.
 
“We are planning to launch 3.5–4 million square feet in the current quarter. The total sales potential would be around ₹6,000 crore,”— Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman, Signature Global told PTI in an interview.
 
Focus on ₹2–4 Cr Homes, No Bubble in Sight
Aggarwal emphasized that demand remains especially high in the ₹2–4 crore price bracket, driven by aspirational end-users and long-term investors. He also dismissed any speculation of a price correction in Gurugram, stating firmly that there is “no bubble” in the city’s housing market.
 
June Quarter Dip Temporary, Eyes on ₹12,500 Cr Target
Despite a 15% drop in Q1 sales bookings (₹2,640 crore vs ₹3,120 crore YoY), and a 20% decline in volumes to 16 lakh sq ft, Aggarwal remains optimistic of meeting the ₹12,500 crore pre-sales target for FY26.
 
Interestingly, while unit sales fell (778 homes sold vs 968 YoY), the average realisation surged to ₹16,296 per sq ft, up from ₹12,457 last year — reflecting a clear price premium for brand-led offerings.
 
Strategic Capital Raise to Fund Growth
To support its expansion and refinance existing debt, Signature Global is also planning to raise ₹875 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The capital will aid in ramping up project execution and strengthen the company’s balance sheet.
 
Signature Global posted a net profit of ₹101.2 crore in FY25, marking a six-fold jump from ₹16.3 crore in FY24. The company’s total income more than doubled to ₹2,637.99 crore, compared to ₹1,324.55 crore in the previous year.
 
Delivery Track Record
Total delivered portfolio: 14.6 million sq ft
 
Ongoing development: 10.4 million sq ft under construction
 
With a strong brand recall, rising ticket sizes, and a steady launch pipeline, Signature Global is positioning itself as a key player in the Gurugram mid-premium housing market.  With inputs from PTI

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

