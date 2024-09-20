Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

More than 9,700 minor subscribers enrolled under NPS Vatsalya on first day

On the day of the launch, NPS Vatsalya received an overwhelming response, as 9,705 minor subscribers have been enrolled under the scheme through various Points of Presence

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the NPS (National Pension Scheme) Vatsalya Scheme on Wednesday that will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account. (Photo: PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the NPS (National Pension Scheme) Vatsalya Scheme on Wednesday that will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 20 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
About 9,700 minor subscribers have been enrolled under NPS Vatsalya on the day of the launch of the scheme earlier this week.

The scheme, regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), provides an opportunity to parents and guardians to start saving for their children's retirement early by harnessing the power of compounding, marking a significant milestone in India's evolving pension landscape.

In a landmark government initiative aimed at securing the financial future of India's youth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman officially launched the NPS Vatsalya Scheme on September 18, fulfilling a key Union Budget 2024-25 announcement.

On the day of the launch, NPS Vatsalya received an overwhelming response, as 9,705 minor subscribers have been enrolled under the scheme through various Points of Presence (PoPs) and thee-NPS portal, PFRDA said in a statement on Friday.

Out of this, 2,197 accounts were opened through e-NPS portal alone, it said.


First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

