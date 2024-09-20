More than 9,700 minor subscribers enrolled under NPS Vatsalya on first day

About 9,700 minor subscribers have been enrolled under NPS Vatsalya on the day of the launch of the scheme earlier this week.

The scheme, regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), provides an opportunity to parents and guardians to start saving for their children's retirement early by harnessing the power of compounding, marking a significant milestone in India's evolving pension landscape.

In a landmark government initiative aimed at securing the financial future of India's youth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman officially launched the NPS Vatsalya Scheme on September 18, fulfilling a key Union Budget 2024-25 announcement.