EPFO hasn't issued any new pension form or deadline, clarifies govt

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed a viral message doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for pensioners to fill out a new form, failing which their pension would be stopped. PIB Fact Check has labelled this message as completely fake.

What was the fake claim?

A misleading message is being circulated on WhatsApp and other social platforms stating that EPFO has introduced a new pension form for all pensioners. It falsely warns that if the form is not submitted before June 30, monthly pensions will be suspended.

The message even includes a supposed link to download this new form, further adding to the confusion among pensioners. PIB clarification: No new form, no deadline PIB's Fact Check unit has confirmed via its official handle that: · No such form has been issued by EPFO. · No deadline like June 30 exists for submitting any such form. · The pension will not be stopped for failing to fill a non-existent form. "This claim is fake. EPFO has not issued any such directive," PIB Fact Check stated on X.