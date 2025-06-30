Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO hasn't issued any new pension form or deadline, clarifies govt

EPFO hasn't issued any new pension form or deadline, clarifies govt

PIB Fact Check confirms EPFO hasn't issued any new pension form or set a June 30 deadline. Pensioners are advised to ignore the fake viral message circulating online

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Jun 30 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed a viral message doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for pensioners to fill out a new form, failing which their pension would be stopped. PIB Fact Check has labelled this message as completely fake.
 

What was the fake claim?

A misleading message is being circulated on WhatsApp and other social platforms stating that EPFO has introduced a new pension form for all pensioners. It falsely warns that if the form is not submitted before June 30, monthly pensions will be suspended.
 
The message even includes a supposed link to download this new form, further adding to the confusion among pensioners.  ALSO READ: EPFO credits 8.25% interest for FY25: Check if yours is credited yet 

PIB clarification: No new form, no deadline

PIB's Fact Check unit has confirmed via its official handle that:
 
·  No such form has been issued by EPFO.
 
·  No deadline like June 30 exists for submitting any such form.
 
·  The pension will not be stopped for failing to fill a non-existent form.
 
“This claim is fake. EPFO has not issued any such directive,” PIB Fact Check stated on X.
 

What pensioners should keep in mind?

For EPFO pensioners, it is important to stay alert and not fall for fake messages that create panic. Here are a few things to note:
 
·  Do not trust unofficial WhatsApp forwards or social media posts.
 
·  Always cross-check any such announcements on the official EPFO website or PIB Fact Check’s verified social media handles.
 
·  In case of doubt, reach out to the EPFO helpline or visit the nearest EPFO office for clarity.
 
With misinformation spreading fast, government fact-checking units like PIB's Fact Check play a key role in protecting citizens from scams and fake news. Pensioners and EPF members should rely only on authentic government communication channels for updates.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

