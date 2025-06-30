EPFO credits 8.25% interest for FY25: Check if yours is credited yet

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reportedly started crediting the 8.25 per cent interest for FY25 into members’ EPF accounts. While there has been no official confirmation via SMS or email, several subscribers have observed the interest amount updated in their passbooks.

EPF interest rate for FY25 approved

The 8.25 per cent rate was proposed by the Central Board of Trustees in February 2025 and subsequently approved by the finance ministry. This interest rate applies to nearly 8 crore EPF subscribers across the country and offers a steady return for long-term retirement savings, especially when compared to traditional savings instruments like fixed deposits.

When is interest credited? While EPFO calculates interest monthly, it is usually credited in a lump sum after the close of the financial year. Historically, most members see interest reflected between June and August. The credited interest is compounded annually and is only applicable on the employee’s contribution and the EPF portion of the employer’s share, not the pension component. How to check EPF interest credit status Members can check whether the interest has been credited using any of the following methods: EPFO Website: · Visit epfindia.gov.in · Navigate to For Employees > Member Passbook

· Log in using UAN, password, and captcha · View your latest passbook entries UMANG App: · Open the app and go to EPFO > Employee Centric Services > View Passbook · Enter UAN and OTP to view details SMS Send EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number Missed Call Give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your registered number If the interest is not yet visible, members are advised to wait a few days. Delays in system updates are not uncommon. For persistent issues, an online grievance can be raised through the EPFO portal or at the nearest EPFO office.