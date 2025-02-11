MP disburses 21st installment of Laadli Behna Yojana: How to check status

The 21st installment of the Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Behna Yojana, a monthly financial scheme for women, was released on February 10. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Sonkatch in Dewas district to transfer funds to beneficiaries' accounts.

About Ladli Behna Yojana:

The Ladli Behna Yojana puts Rs 1,250 directly into bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system . This assistance supports various needs, including education and household expenses.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: Women aged between 21 and 60 years.

Residency: Permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Marital status: Married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned women.

Income: Annual family income should be below Rs 2.5 lakh.

If any member of the applicant’s family is an income taxpayer, then she will be ineligible under the scheme.

What documents are required for Ladli Behna Yojana?

Family Samagra ID

Individual Samagra ID

Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar-linked DBT-enabled Bank Account (in the applicant’s name)

Mobile Number (registered and active, as OTP verification is required during the online application process)

Note: the family is defined as the husband, wife, and their dependent children, as mentioned in the Family Samagra ID.

How beneficiaries can check the 21st installment status of the Ladli Behna Yojna

Go to Ladli Behna Yojana's official website.

On the homepage, select 'application & payment status' to track your installments.

Provide your application number or member overall number in the required field.

Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen.

Beneficiary will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to proceed.

Click on the 'Search' button to view your payment details.

Beneficiary will see whether their installment has been credited, along with transaction details.

Beneficiaries also receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers regarding their installment status.