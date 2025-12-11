Multifold gains for SGB 2019-20 Series VII investors as RBI allows exit

Investors can exit the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019-20 Series VII, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the five-year lock-in period is over.

The RBI has fixed the redemption price at Rs 12,827 per unit, a valuation based on the simple average of closing gold prices of 999 purity as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association on December 5, 8 and 9.

Investors who had subscribed at the issue price of Rs 3,795 per gram in December 2019 will see a capital gain of Rs 9,032 per gram, representing a return of approximately 238 per cent over six years. Digital purchase at a slight discount of Rs 3,745 per gram will earn even higher gains of around 242 per cent. These figures exclude the semi-annual interest of 2.5 per cent per annum paid during the holding period, further boosting overall returns.

How premature redemption works SGBs have an eight-year tenure but investors can exit after five years. Premature redemption is permitted only on the semi-annual interest payment dates. Investors must submit their redemption request through the bank, post office, or agent from which they purchased the bonds, typically a few days in advance. The redemption proceeds are credited directly to the investor’s bank account. Understanding the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme Launched by the government in 2015, SGBs offer dual benefits: earning a fixed interest of 2.5 per cent per annum on the purchase price and capital appreciation linked to gold prices. The scheme aims to reduce India’s reliance on imported gold, curb hoarding, and channel household savings into financial assets.