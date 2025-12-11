Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PFRDA allows $177 bn NPS funds to expand investments into more assets

PFRDA allows $177 bn NPS funds to expand investments into more assets

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority will partly permit investment in select debt securities where 'rating from only one credit rating agency will be sufficient'

Pension
Indians are embracing the NPS, which was introduced over two decades ago and oversees about $177 billion, as salaried individuals seek tax-efficient retirement savings (Photo: Shutterstock)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Saikat Das
 
India’s pension regulator has broadened the scope of permitted investments, allowing deeper participation in equities, bonds and alternative assets in a sweeping update.
 
Under the revised guidelines issued on Wednesday, National Pension System funds may may buy into more stocks and debt securities, as well as some gold and silver funds and more real estate vehicles. The move is expected to improve diversification and liquidity across portfolios as assets under management surge. 
 
It’s also part of a broader move toward more risk tolerance by India’s pension authorities. Embracing riskier assets may boost returns, while also exposing investors to more market volatility — the classic judgment call for such programs globally that must serve investors with varied levels of sophistication.
 
Indians are embracing the NPS, which was introduced over two decades ago and oversees about $177 billion, as salaried individuals seek tax-efficient retirement savings. That’s in keeping with the increased uptake in financial products in the country amid a stock market boom that is set for 10th straight year of gains. 
 
Investors may now buy into stocks on the Nifty 250 and BSE 250 indexes, expanding the universe from just the top 200 listed companies. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority will partly permit investment in select debt securities where “rating from only one credit rating agency will be sufficient,” it said. 
 
The regulator has also removed the requirement for sponsor ratings for real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts. Additionally, NPS vehicles can now invest in gold and silver exchange-traded funds, adding commodities exposure for the first time.
 
The move to open up billions in pension fund money to the commodity market comes as the Securities and Exchange Board of India is seeking to push more institutions to participate in the asset class. The market regulator is also in discussions with the Reserve Bank of India to allow banks to trade commodity derivatives. 
 
The updates, which take effect immediately, reflect the regulator’s push to modernize investment architecture and expand avenues for long-term returns while maintaining prudential safeguards.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold outperformed everything in 2025: What investors should expect in 2026

Fabindia leases Rakesh Roshan's Andheri West property for ₹14.5 lakh/month

Office tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for Rs 5000 crore

IndiGo chaos exposes truth: Your travel insurance may still not save you

Premium

Don't be fazed by one-year return; ELSS long-term record is robust

Topics :Pensionspension fundNational Pension Schemepension fundsNPSPFRDA

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story