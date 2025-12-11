Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fabindia leases Rakesh Roshan's Andheri West property for ₹14.5 lakh/month

Fabindia leases Rakesh Roshan's Andheri West property for ₹14.5 lakh/month

Rs 87-Lakh deposit, 5 car parks: Inside Fabindia's New Andheri West lease deal

Fabindia
Under the terms of the deal, the lease period is 60 months, with Fabindia’s lock-in at 15 months, while the licensors have a 60-month lock-in.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Fabindia has signed a five-year lease for a premium retail space in Andheri West, Mumbai, taking up 6,389.47 sq ft (carpet area) in De Mall on Veera Desai Road, at a starting monthly rent of ₹14.5 lakh, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The space, owned by Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan, was registered on December 9, 2025, with Fabindia as the licensee. The agreement includes five car parkings and a security deposit of ₹87 lakh. The starting monthly rent works out to ₹227 per sq ft.
 
Under the terms of the deal, the lease period is 60 months, with Fabindia’s lock-in at 15 months, while the licensors have a 60-month lock-in.
 
Rent Escalation Structure
 
Year 1: ₹14.5 lakh per month
 
Year 2: ₹15 lakh per month
 
Year 3: ₹16 lakh per month
 
Years 4 & 5: ₹18.4 lakh per month
 
The lease marks yet another notable retail expansion in Mumbai's western suburbs, where demand for large, high-quality spaces from national lifestyle brands has remained strong despite rising rentals. 
Last month, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan),  purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. All five office units were purchased in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis from Vaidya Spaces Private Limited, as per the documents.
 
The transaction for all five office units on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025.
 
The first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,089 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,869 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Furthermore, the fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 2,033 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.43 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,322 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
According to SquareYards, Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Office tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for Rs 5000 crore

IndiGo chaos exposes truth: Your travel insurance may still not save you

Premium

Don't be fazed by one-year return; ELSS long-term record is robust

Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

Cyber-crime cases can't trigger full bank account freezes, rules HC

Topics :Fabindia

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story