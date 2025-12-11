Fabindia leases Rakesh Roshan's Andheri West property for ₹14.5 lakh/month

Fabindia has signed a five-year lease for a premium retail space in Andheri West, Mumbai, taking up 6,389.47 sq ft (carpet area) in De Mall on Veera Desai Road, at a starting monthly rent of ₹14.5 lakh, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The space, owned by Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan, was registered on December 9, 2025, with Fabindia as the licensee. The agreement includes five car parkings and a security deposit of ₹87 lakh. The starting monthly rent works out to ₹227 per sq ft.

Under the terms of the deal, the lease period is 60 months, with Fabindia’s lock-in at 15 months, while the licensors have a 60-month lock-in.

Rent Escalation Structure Year 1: ₹14.5 lakh per month Year 2: ₹15 lakh per month Year 3: ₹16 lakh per month Years 4 & 5: ₹18.4 lakh per month Last month, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. All five office units were purchased in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis from Vaidya Spaces Private Limited, as per the documents. The lease marks yet another notable retail expansion in Mumbai's western suburbs, where demand for large, high-quality spaces from national lifestyle brands has remained strong despite rising rentals.

The transaction for all five office units on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025. The first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,089 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,869 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. Furthermore, the fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 2,033 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.