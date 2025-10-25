Multiple nominations, smoother claims: Nov 1 banking changes explained

The Ministry of Finance has announced that key sections of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, covering nomination facilities, locker regulations and depositor protection, will come into effect from November 1, 2025.

The amendments are part of a broader push to strengthen governance and improve transparency across banks. The new provisions amend multiple legislations, including the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the State Bank of India Act, 1955.

According to a Finance Ministry notification dated October 23, 2025, the changes aim to enhance customer convenience and ensure uniform processes across all banks.

What’s new for depositors

Under the revised rules, depositors will have greater flexibility in nominating beneficiaries for their bank deposits, lockers and assets in safe custody.

Multiple nominations for deposits

Customers can now nominate up to four individuals for a single deposit account.

Nominations can be made either simultaneously (all at once) or successively (one after another).