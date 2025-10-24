Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Best senior citizen FDs in October: 12 banks offer up to 8.15% interest

Best senior citizen FDs in October: 12 banks offer up to 8.15% interest

Senior citizens earn the highest FD returns from small finance banks, with rates up to 8.15%, while new TDS limits apply from Budget 2025

Fixed Deposits
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Before locking money in a fixed deposit, investors should first compare interest rates across banks, as returns vary widely depending on the institution and tenure. In most cases, banks offer better returns for longer durations and provide additional interest to senior citizens.
 
Small finance banks offer highest rates
 
Small finance banks continue to offer the most attractive rates for senior citizens.
ESAF Small Finance Bank offers 8.10% for 444 days.
Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.00% for deposits above 2 years to 3 years, and also for 5 years.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 8.10% for 5 years.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 8.15% for deposits between 2 and 3 years.
 
Private sector banks follow closely
 
Among private sector lenders, rates are slightly lower but remain competitive.
Bandhan Bank offers 7.70% for 2 years to less than 3 years.
DCB Bank offers 7.70% for 37–38 months, with an additional 0.05% for depositors aged 70 and above.
RBL Bank offers 7.70% for 18 months to 3 years, and super senior citizens earn an extra 0.25%.
YES Bank offers 7.75% for deposits from 3 years to less than 5 years.
 
Public sector banks offer moderate returns
 
Public sector banks continue to offer slightly lower returns than smaller banks.
Bank of Maharashtra offers 7.20% for 366 days.
Central Bank of India offers 7.25% for 2222 or 3333 days.
Indian Bank offers 7.20% for 444 days, with an extra 0.25% for super senior citizens.
Indian Overseas Bank also offers 7.20% for 444 days, plus 0.25% for those aged 80 and above.
 
Super senior citizens, depositors aged 80 years and above, get slightly higher rates at most banks. 
 
Note: Data is as of October 22, 2025, according to Paisabazaar.com.
 
Tax rules on FD interest
 
"Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable, and banks deduct tax at source (TDS) once the annual interest crosses a threshold. Budget 2025 raised these limits to ₹50,000 for general citizens (earlier ₹40,000) and ₹1 lakh for senior citizens," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.
 
For instance:
 
Consider Pankaj, a 28-year-old from Delhi, who earns ₹75,000 in annual interest from fixed deposits.
• The taxable portion is ₹25,000, as the TDS limit is ₹50,000.
• A 10% tax applies to the excess, so ₹2,500 is deducted.
• The ₹75,000 interest is added to his total income, but if it remains below ₹2.5 lakh, no further tax applies.
• By submitting Form 15G at the start of the financial year, he can avoid TDS if his income falls below the taxable limit.
 
The comparison suggests that senior citizens benefit most by placing longer-term deposits with small finance banks, while tax compliance through Form 15G or 15H can help avoid unnecessary deductions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tackling festive debt hangover: Repay high-rate loans on priority

325% returns on SGB 2017-18 Series-IV as RBI announces redemption date

Home loans in October: top banks offer rates between 7.35% and 10.25%

Latest car loan rates in October: 7.6%-14.25% interest and EMIs from ₹10k+

304% returns on 2018 gold bonds as RBI clears early exit: Details here

Topics :fixed deposit ratesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story