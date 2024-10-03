Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow lodges FIR to prevent ticket scalping

A BookMyShow spokesperson, said in a statement, “BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms. We have provided details of all resellers that have come to our attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets for this tour across social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond, as also digital platforms such as Viagogo, Stubhub Holdings and more, to aid authorities in a thorough investigation."



"We remain vigilant in monitoring such instances of ticket reselling for this tour through black market channels and will continue to share all relevant information with the authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken. BookMyShow is assessing potential cancellation of such tickets that are being sold- unethically," the spokesperson futher said.



The spokesperson reiterated the company's opposition to ticket reselling, which is illegal and punishable by law in India, emphasising that the platform has no association with unauthorised ticket resellers. It also said that it is assessing the cancellation of tickets sold through unethical channels.



The company has also clarified that the Coldplay tour in India will take place as scheduled, refuting rumours suggesting otherwise.





