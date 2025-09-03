Mumbai nears 1 lakh property registrations in 2025, ₹5 cr+ homes rise to 6%

Mumbai’s property market showed resilience in August 2025, with 11,230 property registrations under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, according to Knight Frank India. While this marked a 3% dip year-on-year and an 11% fall month-on-month, industry experts note that the city’s housing demand remains robust, backed by strong end-user confidence.

Stamp duty collections stood at ₹1,000 crore, a 6% YoY decline from ₹1,062 crore in August 2024. Yet, between January and August 2025, Mumbai has already crossed 99,869 registrations, contributing ₹8,854 crore in stamp duty revenue—up 11% from last year, showed data analysed by Knight Frank India. "Between January and August 2025, Mumbai recorded over 99,869 property registrations, generating ₹8,854 crore in stamp duty revenues for the state exchequer. This represents a 3% YoY increase in registrations and an 11% rise in revenue," said the report.

The city is now on track to breach the 1 lakh registration milestone for the year. Compact Homes Lead the Way Residential deals continued to dominate with 80% of total registrations. Compact apartments under 1,000 sq ft accounted for 85% of sales, with the 500–1,000 sq ft category emerging as the sweet spot for affordability and functionality. Larger homes showed selective demand: 1,000–2,000 sq ft homes rose to 13% share. Above 2,000 sq ft homes remained stable at 3%. Premium Housing on the Rise "Knight Frank’s analysis highlighted a steady uptick in demand for premium housing. Homes priced above ₹5 crore accounted for 6% of total registrations, up from 5% a year earlier. Conversely, the ₹1–5 crore mid-market segment saw a marginal decline, with the ₹2–5 crore range dipping by 3%, which analysts suggest may be a temporary correction," said the report. Interestingly, luxury demand is inching up. Homes priced above ₹5 crore contributed 6% of registrations, compared to 5% last year, while the ₹2–5 crore segment dipped by 3%, hinting at a mid-market correction.

Location Trends The Western Suburbs remained the hub of demand with a 54% share, followed by the Central Suburbs at 32%. South Mumbai held steady at 7%, but Central Mumbai slipped to 7% from 11% last year, reflecting shifting buyer focus to suburban micro-markets with better connectivity. Expert Take Prashant Sharma, NAREDCO Maharashtra: “Crossing 11,000 registrations month after month is a strong sign of resilient housing demand. Sustaining momentum will require policies to support affordability in the mid-income segment.” Kaushal Agarwal, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory: “Luxury housing is gaining ground, but compact homes remain the backbone. Infrastructure projects like the metro and coastal road will keep demand healthy across price points.”