Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ATM use to debit cards, YES Bank salary accounts to get costlier from Oct

ATM use to debit cards, YES Bank salary accounts to get costlier from Oct

Charges for issuing debit cards will increase and the bank will ask customers to maintain minimum balance in these accounts

money, salary, income
On average, families in the segment earn about ₹33,000 a month and spend ₹20,000 on essentials. (Photo/Pexels)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YES Bank will on October 1 increase fees for its Smart Salary accounts, changing terms for debit card issuance, ATM transactions, cheque penalties, and cash handling. Smart Salary Advantage, Smart Salary Exclusive, Smart Salary Platinum, and Smart Salary Platinum Pro accounts will be impacted.
 

Debit card fees

 
YES Bank will link debit card fee waivers to regular salary credits or maintenance of an average monthly balance (AMB).
 
Issuance fees: RuPay Debit Card for Smart Salary Advantage customers will cost Rs 199. For other variants, the joining fee will be waived if a salary credit of at least Rs 10,000 is received in any of the three months following account opening, or if an AMB of Rs 10,000 is maintained.
 
Renewal fees: Waived if the same salary credit or AMB conditions are met.
 
If conditions are not met, charges will range from Rs 199 (RuPay Debit Card) to Rs 599 (Explore Debit Card).

ATM and overseas transaction charges

 
For ATM usage, customers of Smart Salary Advantage and Exclusive accounts will continue getting 5 free transactions, after that:
 
Rs 23 per financial transaction and Rs 10 per non-financial transaction.
 
International ATM withdrawals will cost Rs 120 per transaction, while balance enquiries abroad are priced at Rs 20.
 
Debit card cross-currency mark-up stands at 3 per cent.

Cash transactions and branch services

 
Branch cash transactions will be free up to Rs 1 lakh or two transactions per month. Beyond this, a fee of Rs 4.5 per Rs 1,000 (minimum Rs 150) applies. Services like card replacement, PIN regeneration, or slip retrieval will also attract fees ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 250.

Non-maintenance charges and cheque penalties

 
If salary credit is not received for three consecutive months and AMB is not maintained, non-maintenance charges (NMC) will apply. The penalty is linked to the shortfall, ranging from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, capped at Rs 750 per month.
 
A bounced cheque will attract a Rs 500 fine for the first instance and Rs 750 from the second onwards. ECS returns due to insufficient funds will cost between Rs 500 and Rs 550 after first, while stop-payment instructions or physical statements will be billed at Rs 100 each.
 
For salaried customers, the key takeaway is that fee waivers are now conditional. Regular salary credit of Rs 10,000 or maintaining a balance cushion is essential to avoid charges. Those using multiple ATMs or depending heavily on branch transactions may need to reassess usage to keep costs low.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gift, sale, planning: How one couple paid no tax on ₹3.85 cr capital gains

Air India sale 2025: Business Class from ₹34K, Premium Economy from ₹13K

Premium

Hold-to-maturity investors may choose G-Secs with matching horizon

Think your gym injury is covered? Your health insurance may say no

Crypto to unlisted shares: 8 tax returns slip-ups that may cost you

Topics :YES BankBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story