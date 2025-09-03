SBI warns about scam targeting pensioners, stealing their phone numbers

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned customers about a scam involving the fraudulent change of registered mobile numbers linked to bank accounts. The bank’s social media handles highlighted how cybercriminals are targeting pensioners and other customers.

How the fraud works

Scammers posing as bank representatives call or message pensioners to offer “faster processing” of Pension Payment Orders or say that PPO verification is pending. Victims are threatened with pension delays or stoppage if they fail to act immediately.

Once trust is gained, fraudsters attempt to replace the customer’s registered mobile number with their own. This allows them to receive all SMS alerts and updates related to the bank account, leaving the actual customer unaware of any unauthorised transactions.

SBI clarified that it never asks for PPO verification over phone, SMS, suspicious links or ATM visits. Customers are urged not to click on links sent by unknown sources and to avoid sharing personal or financial details such as usernames, passwords, ATM PINs or OTPs. How to stay safe SBI has asked customers to take the following precautions: Never share confidential details like login credentials, PINs or OTPs.

Download or update banking apps only through Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

For queries, always contact your home branch or SBI’s customer care at 18001234 / 18002100.

Report cybercrime by dialling the national helpline 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.

Read all SMS or email alerts carefully and do not click on unknown or suspicious links. SBI further reminded customers that their registered mobile number is the key to securing their bank account. Protecting it is essential to prevent fraud.