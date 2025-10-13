Neil Nitin Mukesh, his father buy ₹11.4 cr flat in Mumbai's World One Tower

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur and his father, veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, have purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹11.35 crore in Mumbai’s premium locality Lower Parel, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

The deal, registered in July 2025, adds the celebrity duo to the growing list of high-profile buyers investing in the city’s upscale residential projects.

Inside the Deal

According to the IGR documents, the apartment is located in World One, an ultra-luxury residential tower developed by the Lodha Group — among the tallest buildings in India. The property spans a RERA carpet area of 189.89 sq. m. (approximately 2,044 sq. ft.) and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces.

Earlier this year, actress Amrita Puri, along with her parents Aditya and Anita Puri, bought an apartment in the same complex for Rs 37 crore. The apartment purchased by the Puri family is situated in World One, a part of The World Towers developed by the Lodha Group. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment spans a built-up area of 5,446.53 sq. ft. The transaction included a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.22 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Additionally, the purchase includes rights to four car parking spaces. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹68.10 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, as per official records.