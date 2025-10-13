Home / Finance / Personal Finance / TISS Mumbai Summer Placement 2025: ₹5 lakh top stipend, 100% HR internships

TISS Mumbai Summer Placement 2025: ₹5 lakh top stipend, 100% HR internships

TISS Mumbai HR students land ₹5 lakh internships; Bajaj Auto, HUL, and Citi lead hiring

Tata Institute of Social Sciences
Photo: Wikipedia
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has completed its Summer Placement Process for the MA (Human Resources Management & Labour Relations) batch of 2025–27 with a 100% placement record, marking one of the most successful placement seasons in the institute’s history.
 
The process, held in September 2025, witnessed strong participation from leading recruiters across industries — with the highest stipend touching ₹5 lakh for two months. The mean stipend stood at ₹3.47 lakh, while the median stipend was ₹3.5 lakh for the two-month internship period.
 
Placement Highlights
 
Placement Record: 100% of the 66 participating students placed
 
Highest Stipend: ₹5 lakh for two months
 
Average (Mean) Stipend: ₹3.47 lakh for two months
 
Median Stipend: ₹3.5 lakh for two months
 
Top 10% Average: ₹4.64 lakh
 
Top 25% Average: ₹4.49 lakh
 
Top 50% Average: ₹4.15 lakh
 
Students with ₹2 lakh+ stipend: 85% of the batch
 
Students with ₹3 lakh+ stipend: 76% of the batch
 
Number of Companies Participated: 30
 
First-Time Recruiters: 4
 
Female Students: 22
 
Top Recruiters and Sectors
 
The placement process saw participation from regular recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Reliance Industries, RPG Group, and TAS.
 
Among the new recruiters were Airtel, Novartis, PepsiCo, and Vodafone Idea, who joined the process for the first time.
 
Bajaj Auto rolled out the highest number of internship offers, followed by Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Airtel, Citi, and Novartis.
 
Sector-Wise Distribution
 
The Manufacturing sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for 20% of total offers, followed by FMCG/FMCD (16.9%), Conglomerates (15.4%), and IT/ITES and BFSI sectors (10.8% each). The Telecom, Consulting, and Pharma sectors also saw active participation. 
Manufacturing sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for 20% of total offers, followed by FMCG/FMCD (16.9%), Conglomerates (15.4%)
 
Key Recruiters by Sector
 
BFSI/NBFC: Barclays, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Motilal Oswal
 
Conglomerates: Aditya Birla Group, DCM Shriram, Godrej Industries, Reliance, RPG, TAS
 
Consulting: Accenture Strategy
 
FMCG/FMCD: Asian Paints, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HUL, L’Oréal, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard
 
Manufacturing: AM/NS India, Bajaj Auto, Höganäs, Lixil
 
Pharma: Novartis
 
IT/ITES: Accenture
 
Telecom: Airtel, Vodafone Idea
 
The HRM & LR program at TISS Mumbai — long recognized as one of India’s top HR management courses — has once again strengthened its reputation as a leading talent source for India Inc.
 
The average stipend of the top half of the batch crossing ₹4 lakh is a new benchmark for the program, reflecting both robust corporate demand and the premium employers attach to TISS graduates.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

That India Post parcel message on your phone? It's a scam, says PIB

Paying too much? Silver ETFs look shiny, but mind the 5-12% premium risk

Lodha Developers acquires MMR land parcel for Rs 2,300 cr housing project

Silver to outperform gold? Emkay Wealth predicts 20% jump in one year

Premium

Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%

Topics :B-school summer placements

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story