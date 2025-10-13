TISS Mumbai Summer Placement 2025: ₹5 lakh top stipend, 100% HR internships

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has completed its Summer Placement Process for the MA (Human Resources Management & Labour Relations) batch of 2025–27 with a 100% placement record, marking one of the most successful placement seasons in the institute’s history.

The process, held in September 2025, witnessed strong participation from leading recruiters across industries — with the highest stipend touching ₹5 lakh for two months. The mean stipend stood at ₹3.47 lakh, while the median stipend was ₹3.5 lakh for the two-month internship period.

Placement Highlights

Placement Record: 100% of the 66 participating students placed

Highest Stipend: ₹5 lakh for two months Average (Mean) Stipend: ₹3.47 lakh for two months Median Stipend: ₹3.5 lakh for two months Top 10% Average: ₹4.64 lakh Top 25% Average: ₹4.49 lakh Top 50% Average: ₹4.15 lakh Students with ₹2 lakh+ stipend: 85% of the batch Students with ₹3 lakh+ stipend: 76% of the batch Number of Companies Participated: 30 First-Time Recruiters: 4 Female Students: 22 Top Recruiters and Sectors The placement process saw participation from regular recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Reliance Industries, RPG Group, and TAS.

Among the new recruiters were Airtel, Novartis, PepsiCo, and Vodafone Idea, who joined the process for the first time. Bajaj Auto rolled out the highest number of internship offers, followed by Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Airtel, Citi, and Novartis. Sector-Wise Distribution The Manufacturing sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for 20% of total offers, followed by FMCG/FMCD (16.9%), Conglomerates (15.4%), and IT/ITES and BFSI sectors (10.8% each). The Telecom, Consulting, and Pharma sectors also saw active participation.