TISS Mumbai Summer Placement 2025: ₹5 lakh top stipend, 100% HR internships

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has completed its Summer Placement Process for the MA (Human Resources Management & Labour Relations) batch of 2025–27 with a 100% placement record, marking one of the most successful placement seasons in the institute’s history.
The process, held in September 2025, witnessed strong participation from leading recruiters across industries — with the highest stipend touching ₹5 lakh for two months. The mean stipend stood at ₹3.47 lakh, while the median stipend was ₹3.5 lakh for the two-month internship period.
Placement Highlights
Placement Record: 100% of the 66 participating students placed
Highest Stipend: ₹5 lakh for two months
Average (Mean) Stipend: ₹3.47 lakh for two months
Median Stipend: ₹3.5 lakh for two months
Top 10% Average: ₹4.64 lakh
Top 25% Average: ₹4.49 lakh
Top 50% Average: ₹4.15 lakh
Students with ₹2 lakh+ stipend: 85% of the batch
Students with ₹3 lakh+ stipend: 76% of the batch
Number of Companies Participated: 30
First-Time Recruiters: 4
Female Students: 22
Top Recruiters and Sectors
The placement process saw participation from regular recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Reliance Industries, RPG Group, and TAS.
Among the new recruiters were Airtel, Novartis, PepsiCo, and Vodafone Idea, who joined the process for the first time.
Bajaj Auto rolled out the highest number of internship offers, followed by Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Airtel, Citi, and Novartis.
Sector-Wise Distribution
The Manufacturing sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for 20% of total offers, followed by FMCG/FMCD (16.9%), Conglomerates (15.4%), and IT/ITES and BFSI sectors (10.8% each). The Telecom, Consulting, and Pharma sectors also saw active participation.
Key Recruiters by Sector
BFSI/NBFC: Barclays, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Motilal Oswal
Conglomerates: Aditya Birla Group, DCM Shriram, Godrej Industries, Reliance, RPG, TAS
Consulting: Accenture Strategy
FMCG/FMCD: Asian Paints, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HUL, L’Oréal, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard
Manufacturing: AM/NS India, Bajaj Auto, Höganäs, Lixil
Pharma: Novartis
IT/ITES: Accenture
Telecom: Airtel, Vodafone Idea
The HRM & LR program at TISS Mumbai — long recognized as one of India’s top HR management courses — has once again strengthened its reputation as a leading talent source for India Inc.
The average stipend of the top half of the batch crossing ₹4 lakh is a new benchmark for the program, reflecting both robust corporate demand and the premium employers attach to TISS graduates.