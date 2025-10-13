That India Post parcel message on your phone? It's a scam, says PIB

The government’s fact-checking arm, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) , has warned citizens about a fake message doing the rounds in the name of India Post. The fraudulent message claims that a parcel has arrived at the warehouse and asks users to update their address details via a link, a classic phishing attempt to steal personal and financial data.

What does the fake message say?

The bogus text, which mimics an official India Post notification, reads, “Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address information. Please update your address details within 48 hours otherwise your package will be returned.”

It also includes a link resembling an India Post website: https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index According to PIB Fact Check, the link is fake. India Post never asks for personal details via SMS In a public advisory shared on X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check clarified that India Post never sends messages asking users to update address details or click on external links. The post read, “Have you received an SMS stating your package has arrived at the warehouse, asking you to update address details? Beware! This message is fake. India Post never sends such messages asking to update your address for delivering articles. Never click on such fraudulent links.”

How do these scams work? Cybercriminals often send messages resembling official communication to create urgency and trick users into sharing personal data or banking credentials. Clicking on such links can lead to: · Theft of personal information such as name, address, and phone number · Access to bank details or credit card information · Installation of malicious software on your device How to stay safe? Experts recommend taking the following precautions: · Do not click on suspicious links or provide personal details on unknown websites. · Verify the sender’s domain name. Official India Post messages come from domains ending in .gov.in.