That India Post parcel message on your phone? It's a scam, says PIB

PIB warns citizens against fake India Post parcel messages luring users to click on fraudulent links and share personal details. Here's how to spot and avoid this growing online scam

Parcels
Parcels (Photo/Unsplash)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
The government’s fact-checking arm, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has warned citizens about a fake message doing the rounds in the name of India Post. The fraudulent message claims that a parcel has arrived at the warehouse and asks users to update their address details via a link, a classic phishing attempt to steal personal and financial data.

What does the fake message say?

The bogus text, which mimics an official India Post notification, reads, “Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address information. Please update your address details within 48 hours otherwise your package will be returned.”
 
It also includes a link resembling an India Post website: 
https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index 
According to PIB Fact Check, the link is fake.

India Post never asks for personal details via SMS

 
In a public advisory shared on X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check clarified that India Post never sends messages asking users to update address details or click on external links. The post read, “Have you received an SMS stating your package has arrived at the warehouse, asking you to update address details? Beware! This message is fake. India Post never sends such messages asking to update your address for delivering articles. Never click on such fraudulent links.”

How do these scams work?

 
Cybercriminals often send messages resembling official communication to create urgency and trick users into sharing personal data or banking credentials. Clicking on such links can lead to:
 
·  Theft of personal information such as name, address, and phone number
 
·  Access to bank details or credit card information
 
·  Installation of malicious software on your device

How to stay safe?

 
Experts recommend taking the following precautions:
 
·  Do not click on suspicious links or provide personal details on unknown websites.
 
·  Verify the sender’s domain name. Official India Post messages come from domains ending in .gov.in.
 
·  Contact India Post directly via its official website or helpline if you expect a delivery.
 
·  Report fake messages to the authorities at reportphishing@cybercrime.gov.in.

India Post

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

