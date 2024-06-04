New Europe entry and exit system starts Oct: What Indian tourists must know

The European Union is introducing a new Entry and Exit System (EES) starting October 6, 2024. This system aims to regulate the movement of non-EU nationals with short-stay requirements. If you are planning a trip from India, the UK or any other non-EU country, it's essential to understand these new guidelines.

What is the EES?

The EES is an automated IT system designed to register and track non-EU nationals using their fingerprints and digitised travel documents. Alongside EES, there will be the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) for Britons and nationals from other non-EU states. These digital visa systems are different but interconnected.

How does the EES work?

Instead of the current method of passport stamping, the EES will collect biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images from travellers. It will also record personal information like name, nationality, and passport details. This system aims to enhance security by monitoring the entry, exit, and refusal of entry of non-EU nationals travelling to the Schengen zone. Authorities will be alerted if travellers overstay or enter illegally, helping to prevent identity theft and other fraud.

Who needs to comply with the EES?

If you’re a non-EU national planning a short stay of up to 90 days within any 180-day period in European countries using the EES, this system applies to you. Whether you need a short-stay visa or are visa-exempt, your entry and exit data, along with biometric information, will be electronically registered in the system to facilitate your border crossing.

What data will the EES collect?

The EES collects and records:

— data listed in your travel document (for example: full name, date of birth, etc)

— date and place of entry into and exit from a European country using the EES

— facial image and fingerprints (called ‘biometric data’)

— refusal of entry, where relevant

Why does the EES collect personal data?

The EES collects personal data from travellers each time they cross the borders of European countries using the system. This information, along with the date and time of entry or exit, is stored in the system.

Purpose of data collection

1. Faster Border Checks: The EES makes border checks quicker and more efficient by using stored biometric data and travel information.

2. Identifying Ineligible Travellers: It helps identify travellers who do not have the right to enter, have overstayed, or are using fake identities or passports.

3. Enhancing Security: The system aids in the prevention, detection, and investigation of terrorist offences and other serious crimes by collecting and storing personal data.

List of countries using EES

• Austria

• Belgium

• Bulgaria

• Croatia

• Czechia

• Denmark

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Italy

• Latvia

• Liechtenstein

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Malta

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Poland

• Portugal

• Romania

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

What is ETIAS?

Set to be introduced in 2025, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will require travellers to apply for travel authorisation before visiting 30 European countries involved in the scheme. Similar to the US’s ESTA and the UK’s ongoing ETA scheme, ETIAS will need to be applied before travel. Ireland is exempt from this requirement as it is part of the Common Travel Area.

Although the exact date for ETIAS implementation is not set, it is expected to go live by mid-2025. Visa-exempt travellers from third countries will need to apply for ETIAS at a cost of €7 (Rs 636), with processing times ranging from 30 minutes to 96 hours. Note that ETIAS is not currently live, and any websites claiming to offer this service should be avoided.

These new regulations signify a significant change in how non-EU nationals, including Britons, will travel to Europe. Familiarising yourself with the EES and ETIAS will ensure a smoother travel experience.