Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sebi introduces 'Saarthi 2.0' mobile app on personal finance for investors

Sebi introduces 'Saarthi 2.0' mobile app on personal finance for investors

The app includes financial calculators and has modules that introduce and explain KYC procedures, mutual funds, ETFs, buying and selling shares on stock exchanges, and the Online Dispute Resolution

personal finance, financial planning
Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday launched a mobile app 'Saarthi 2.0' on personal finance for investors with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts.

"The updated 'Saarthi' app introduces a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts," Sebi said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The app includes financial calculators and has modules that introduce and explain KYC procedures, mutual funds, ETFs, buying and selling shares on stock exchanges, investor grievances redressal mechanism, and the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform.

Additionally, the app features a range of videos designed to assist investors in their personal finance planning.

"In today's era, where social media sometimes provides biased or misleading information, there is a significant need for an unbiased, objective, and trusted source of investment information," Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member, said during the launch.

"The Saarthi app serves this purpose by empowering investors with reliable and essential insights into the securities market. This tool can be especially useful for young investors who are at the beginning of their financial journey.

"The content within the app is dynamic, allowing us to keep pace with the rapidly evolving market conditions. We actively seek public suggestions to further refine and enhance the saarthi app, ensuring it continues to serve our investors," he said.

The 'saarthi' app is available for download on Google Play Store and the iOS AppStore.

Also Read

Started off with 600, Apple Vision Pro now has over 1000 dedicated apps

Tired of dating apps? You're not alone; survey says 79% Gen Z feel the same

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Android and iOS platforms in India

Sebi warns investors against 'unscrupulous entities' promising high returns

With Microsoft ending support, Android apps will not work on Windows 11 PCs

Street signs: Market fortunes, IFSC's grand welcome, corporate truth serum

Asian stocks gain, yen stable, dollar drifts as inflation tests await

Sebi issues rules for inspection of warehouses by clearing corporations

Election jitters, rate uncertainty trigger mkt tailspin for 4th day

'Market volatility routine event, don't link it with elections': Amit Shah

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBIPersonal Finance Mobile appsInvestors

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story