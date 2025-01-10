Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Aadhaar-based e-KYC for savings accounts in post offices is now possible

Aadhaar-based e-KYC for savings accounts in post offices is now possible

Until the full system enhancements are implemented, customers' consent for e-KYC and specimen signatures will be collected using physical forms

Post office
Representative Image
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India Post recently introduced Aadhaar-based authentication for Post Office Savings Account (POSA) opening and other transactions, enabling a paperless know your customer (KYC) process. Effective from January 6, 2025, it’s a major upgrade to India’s postal banking operations.
 
The e-KYC-based account opening process will be implemented in phases. In Phase I, new customers will be on-boarded, and Customer Information Files (CIFs) will be created using Aadhaar authentication. Then, single and individual Post Office Savings Accounts (POSAs) will be opened through e-KYC at departmental post offices.
 
In Phase II, the Aadhaar authentication (e-KYC) process will be extended to include the following transactions:
 
Opening and closure of accounts under other schemes, such as Recurring Deposits, Time Deposits, Monthly Income Schemes, and Senior Citizens Savings Schemes, along with related transactions.
 
Opening and closure of joint, minor, and authorised-type savings accounts, as well as conducting transactions and managing various operations for these accounts.
 
Facilitating transactions in e-KYC accounts through additional channels like DARPAN, eBanking, and M-Banking.

Also Read

Premium

Finance ministry directs major PSBs to fast-track re-KYC verification

Govt asks banks to do fresh KYC of PM Jan Dhan accounts due for updation

Niti Aayog calls for guidelines, e-KYC to check PMMY applicants background

Economic Survey: DPI brings down KYC costs to Rs 6 from about Rs 1,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 77,480; All sectors except IT drag around 1%

 
Closure of single-type savings accounts.
 
“CIF of the customers who are willing to provide the consent for Aadhaar e-KYC shall be created on Aadhaar Biometric Authentication URL, such case the details (Name of the customer, father or husband name, DOB, gender, address with PIN code) will be fetched from Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI),” according to the Department of Posts order.
 
Deposits and withdrawals
 
Deposits and withdrawals of up to Rs 5,000 can be conducted using Aadhaar biometric authentication without the need for a paper voucher.
 
Third-party deposit transactions must adhere to the conventional pay-in-slip process.
 
Aadhaar-authenticated transactions are automatically posted in Finacle without requiring verification by a checker.
 
All records, whether physical or digital, containing Aadhaar details must display only masked Aadhaar numbers. It is the responsibility of postmasters to ensure adherence to these guidelines.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steal a coke can, get arrested: This new US Bill targets illegal immigrants

Only 1% of tax returns are selected for scrutiny, 99% accepted on trust

EPFO set to introduce self-attestation facility for completing KYC

Aggressive hybrid funds: Cope with mkt volatility, benefit from rate cuts

Premium

Investors must tilt portfolio towards quality amid market volatility

Topics :e-KYCsavingsPersonal Finance aadhaar card

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story