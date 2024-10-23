Germany over Spain! Higher Schengen visa approval rate draws more Indians

Germany is expecting a 10 per cent increase in Indian tourist arrivals next year, the German National Tourism Board (GNTB) said on Tuesday. Petra Hedorfer, CEO of GNTB, expressed confidence in achieving this target, stating, "I am quite hopeful that we will reach one million overnight stays this year (by Indian tourists) and an additional 100,000 nights next year, so an additional 10 per cent in 2025," as reported by news agency PTI.

So far this year, around 175,000 Indian tourists have visited Germany between January and July, contributing to 5,23,076 overnight stays. In 2023, over 232,000 Indian tourists visited the country, with expectations that the numbers will continue to rise. A major factor supporting this rise is Germany's favourable Schengen visa approval rate for Indian applicants.

Hedorfer highlighted the steady growth of Indian travellers to Germany, particularly post-pandemic. In 2023, Indian tourists made 8,26,000 overnight stays in hotels and guesthouses, marking a 33 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

Germany as a tourist destination

The GNTB, representing Germany under the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, focuses on promoting the country as an attractive tourist spot. Indian tourists have consistently shown increased interest in visiting Germany, and Hedorfer believes this upward trend will persist in 2025.

"We are expecting a 10 per cent-plus for next year from your market," she added when asked about the forecast for Indian tourist numbers in 2025.

Schengen visa rejection rate for Indian travellers

Another factor supporting this rise in Indian tourist numbers is Germany's favourable Schengen visa approval rate for Indian applicants. In 2022, the rejection rate for Schengen visa applications from Indian travellers to Germany was 11.2 per cent, making it one of the more welcoming Schengen destinations for Indian visitors, as noted by Schengenvisainfo.com.

Germany processed over 76,000 Schengen visa applications from Indians in 2022, securing its position as one of the top destinations for Indian applicants within the Schengen zone.

Top Schengen destinations for Indian applicants (2020-2022)

France: 205,855 applications

Switzerland: 147,495 applications

Germany: 127,594 applications

Spain: 104,119 applications

Netherlands: 80,016 applications

Italy: 58,570 applications

Greece: 36,370 applications

Sweden: 33,684 applications

Austria: 30,458 applications

Belgium: 29,849 applications

Hungary: 21,809 applications

Norway: 21,339 applications

Denmark: 13,775 applications

Poland: 12,815 applications

Finland: 10,750 applications

Czechia: 9,548 applications

Portugal: 8,138 applications

Iceland: 3,656 applications

Slovenia: 3,083 applications

Luxembourg: 2,911 applications

Estonia: 2,438 applications

Malta: 1,997 applications

Cost of Schengen visa

For Indian travellers, the current Schengen visa fee is €80 for adults. This fee applies to short-stay visas, allowing travel within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days. Children aged 6 to 12 pay a reduced fee of €40, while children under 6 years old are exempt. There may be additional service fees depending on whether travellers apply through a visa service provider like VFS Global, with costs ranging from €20 to €30 based on the selected services.