Central govt pensioners to get additional compassionate pension after 80

From 90 to 95 years of age: 40 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.

From 95 to 100 years of age: 50 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.

100 years or more: 100 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.

Eligibility for additional pension payments

The additional pension or compassionate allowance will be effective from the first day of the month in which the pensioner reaches the designated age. For example, a pensioner born on August 20, 1942, will become eligible for the additional 20 per cent pension starting from August 1, 2022. This additional pension payment is designed to assist pensioners in managing the rising cost of living often associated with ageing.

Compliance

To ensure that all eligible pensioners receive their rightful benefits without delay, the DoPPW has instructed all departments and banks involved in pension disbursement to disseminate information regarding changes.