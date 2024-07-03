New Zealand tightens visa rules for foreign workers, families; details here

Not everyone can sponsor their partners and dependent children to come to New Zealand. To streamline the visa application process and align it more closely with the country's economic and immigration priorities, New Zealand last week implemented changes to its visa regulations that will impact certain foreign workers and their families.

Key changes Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Skill Levels 4 and 5: Individuals holding an Accredited employer work visa (AEWV) at ANZSCO skill levels 4 and 5, without a clear pathway to residency, can no longer sponsor their partners and dependent children for work, visitor, or student visas in New Zealand.

Each occupation listed in the ANZSCO at the four digit level has a skill level. The skill levels in ANZSCO are defined in terms of formal education and training, previous experience and on-the-job training.

Skill level 1-3 are:

Occupations at Skill Level 1 have a level of skill commensurate with a bachelor degree or higher qualification. At least five years of relevant experience may substitute for the formal qualification. In some instances relevant experience and/or on-the-job-training may be required in addition to the formal qualification.

Occupations at Skill Level 2 have a level of skill commensurate with one of the following:

More From This Section

New Zealand register diploma

AQF Associate Degree

Advanced Diploma or Diploma.

At least three years of relevant experience may substitute for the formal qualifications listed above. In some instances relevant experience and/or on-the-job-training may be required in addition to the formal qualification.

Personal care assistant (skill level 4) Import-export clerk (level 4)

Aged or disabled carer (skill level 4)

Nursing support worker (skill level 4)

Driller (skill level 4)

Bicycle mechanic (skill level 5).

Options for partners and dependent children

Applying for own visas: Partners and dependent children can still apply for their own visas, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa or international student visas, provided they meet the criteria.

Existing visa holders: Those who already hold visas as partners or dependents are not affected by the new rules.

Pathway to residency: AEWV holders in ANZSCO level 4 and 5 roles with established pathways to residency, including the Green List and sector agreements, are also unaffected.

Current applications: The New Zealand Government has confirmed that applications in progress for partner or dependent child visas will be assessed under the regulations in place at the time of application.

Sponsorship conditions

If you supported your family's visa application before June 26, 2024, you might still sponsor a visa for your partner or dependent child under certain conditions. This includes situations where they already held a visa based on their relationship with you, or if their work, visitor, or student visa application was in progress before the rule change and was approved afterward.

Income requirements

Income thresholds: For AEWV holders in ANZSCO skill levels 4 or 5 who earn less than $47.41 per hour, you may still sponsor a visa for your partner or dependent children. To sponsor a partner of a Worker Work Visa, you need to earn at least $29.66 (Rs 1,506) per hour. For a child of a Worker Visitor Visa or a Dependent Child Student Visa, you need to provide proof of earning at least NZD $43,322.76 (Rs 22,00,658) annually.

Lower earnings: If your earnings are below NZD $29.66 per hour, you may support a Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa instead.

High earnings or green list jobs: You could sponsor a work visa with open conditions if you earn at least NZD $59.32 per hour or if your job is listed on the Green List and you meet the role's specific requirements.