New Zealand unveils new temporary visa for seasonal workers: Details here

To address labour shortages in specific sectors, New Zealand has introduced a new temporary visa option for seasonal workers. The government has rolled out a new subcategory under the Specific Purpose Work Visa, designed to provide short-term relief for industries that experience seasonal peaks, such as harvesting, ski instructing, and tree planting.

The key sectors included are horticulture, viticulture, and other industries requiring seasonal labour, according to Immigration New Zealand.

How to apply?

To apply for this visa, workers must submit their applications by 31 March 2025. Employers must meet several criteria, including holding employer accreditation, offering a minimum wage of NZD 29.66 (Rs 1,543) per hour for at least 30 hours a week, and advertising the role prior to hiring. Evidence of this advertisement must be provided to the applicant to include in their visa application. Immigration New Zealand is also exploring the need for a longer-term visa option as part of an ongoing review of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

Changes to the Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) Scheme

The Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) scheme is undergoing changes to benefit Pacific workers and New Zealand's specific sectors. From 2 September 2024, employers will be required to ensure RSE workers are paid for an average of 30 hours a week over a four-week period. This adjustment aims to address employer concerns about fluctuating work availability due to weather conditions, which previously required them to pay for unworked hours.

RSE workers will now be granted a multi-entry visa, allowing them to leave and return to New Zealand during the season. However, they must cover their own costs for any temporary departures, including flights. Additionally, the requirement for HIV screening has been removed to align the RSE visa with other visas.

Employers will be permitted to increase accommodation costs by 15 percent or NZD 15.00 per week, whichever is less, for 12 months. This change applies only to workers who haven’t already agreed on accommodation costs before 2 September 2024. Any increases must be for actual, reasonable, and verifiable expenses.

Flexibility for RSE workers

RSE workers will have more flexibility to move between employers and regions. The grace period for movement will be extended from 14 to 21 days. This increased flexibility applies to both joint applications for the transfer of workers (ATRs) and individual employers with multiple worksites. INZ will consider additional opportunities to increase flexibility as part of its ongoing review of the RSE scheme.

Salary of RSE workers

Starting from the 2024-2025 season, RSE workers returning for their third or subsequent seasons must be paid at least NZD 25.47 (Rs 1,325) per hour, which is 10 per cent above the minimum wage. For new workers, the wage requirement will be the New Zealand minimum wage.

What is the new cap for RSE workers?

The cap on the number of RSE workers for the 2024-2025 season has been increased to 20,750, up by 1,250 from the previous season. This adjustment reflects the industry’s projected growth in sectors like wine and kiwifruit exports, balancing the labour needs with available accommodation for workers.

What is the Specific Purpose Work Visa?

The Specific Purpose Work Visa is intended for individuals coming to New Zealand for a specific role or event, particularly during seasonal peaks. Applicants must meet criteria such as having at least four months of relevant work experience, earning a minimum of NZD 29.66 per hour, and working at least 30 hours a week. Employers must be accredited and provide a completed Employer Supplementary Form (INZ 1113) with the job offer.

This visa also caters to senior or specialist business persons on short-term secondments, dance and music examiners, critical health workers, and other critical workers with a Critical Purpose Visitor Visa (CPVV). Specific criteria apply depending on the role, including the need for a job offer that complies with New Zealand employment law, and proof of relevant experience or qualifications.

How long can you stay on this visa?

The duration of stay under the Specific Purpose Work Visa depends on the role but can be up to nine months. The stay is linked to the length of the contract for the seasonal role.

Costs and timeframes

For Indians, the application cost for the Specific Purpose Work Visa is NZD 735 (Rs 38,237), which includes a non-refundable immigration levy and an International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) of NZD 35 (Rs 1,820).

Immigration New Zealand processes applications within three weeks. Applicants can apply online, uploading their documents and paying the applicable fees during the process.