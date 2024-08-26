ATM and branch locations

Locker details

Cheque book request etc.

Details about two newly introduced features are:



Account statement download: Customers can now retrieve account statements for the past week, month, or a custom date range of up to 90 days. The statements are delivered as password-protected PDF files directly through WhatsApp.



Interest certificate download: This feature enables customers to obtain interest certificates for housing loans, education loans, or deposit accounts for specific financial years. Like the account statements, these certificates are also sent as secure, password-protected PDFs.



To access these new services or any of PNB’s WhatsApp Banking offerings, customers only need to send a message saying "Hi" or "Hello" to +91-9264092640 and then select "Account Related Services" from the menu options.

The expansion of these WhatsApp-based services comes at a time when digital banking is seeing rapid growth in India, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and a push towards digital financial inclusion.

For more details about PNB’s WhatsApp Banking Services, customers can visit the bank’s official website at https://www.pnbindia.in.