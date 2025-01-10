Nippon Life launches its first fund from GIFT City for global investors

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NLIM) has launched its inaugural fund from GIFT City, the Nippon India Large Cap Fund GIFT. The launch is aimed at providing global investors access to high-quality large-cap stocks in India, tapping into the growing interest in Indian markets.

The Nippon India Large Cap Fund GIFT is a feeder fund that will invest in the Nippon India Large Cap Fund, a well-established 17-year-old fund with a strong track record. The fund currently manages over Rs 35,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) and is known for its consistent performance.

“We are excited to introduce our 1st fund out of GIFT City Nippon India Large Cap Fund GIFT, marking a significant milestone for us. This feeder fund offers global investors access to our flagship Nippon India Large Cap Fund’s proven 17-year track record. In a dynamic market, India presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity and GIFT City is an ideal platform to expand our international presence. This fund aims to cater global investors, providing seamless exposure to India’s equity market,” said Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon Life India AMC.

Key features of Nippon India Large Cap Fund GIFT:

Investment strategy: The fund is a feeder fund that invests in the high-performing Nippon India Large Cap Fund.

Proven track record: With 17 years of consistent performance, the fund has an AUM of Rs 35,699.99 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Global appeal: The fund is designed for international investors, including NRIs and foreign nationals.

Diversified exposure: It offers access to India’s growing equity market, particularly focusing on high-quality large-cap stocks.

Market context and future prospects

The launch comes at a time when Indian markets are witnessing increased interest from foreign investors due to favourable economic indicators and government reforms aimed at enhancing ease of doing business. The mutual fund industry in India has been evolving rapidly, with asset management companies diversifying their offerings to meet the needs of both domestic and international investors. Nippon Life India Asset Management’s entry into GIFT City is poised to position it as a key player in this evolving landscape

Nippon Life India Asset Management has long been known for providing differentiated investment opportunities across various asset classes. The firm aims to become the go-to solution provider for global investors seeking India-focused investments and for both Indian and offshore investors looking for global investment opportunities.